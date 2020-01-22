Eli Manning to announce retirement Friday: New York Giants

NEW YORK – The New York Giants have announced that quarterback Eli Manning will retire later this week after a 16-year career.

Manning is considered one of the most popular and decorated players in the history of the Giants.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning has defined what it’s like to be a New York giant on and off the field,” said John Mara, president and chief executive officer of the Giants. “Eli is our only quintessential Super Bowl player twice and one of the best players in the history of our franchise. He has represented our franchise as an accomplished professional with dignity and responsibility. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and that meant even more to us. We are beyond recognition for his contribution to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Ring of Honor for Giants in the near future . “

The Giants said Manning was one of the most accomplished players in the Giants’ 95 seasons. He is the only player in franchise history to play in 16 seasons and his 236 regular season games (234 starts) and 248 games in total are both Giants records.

“This is the retirement of a big, big football giant,” said Tom Coughlin, head coach of the Giants from 2004 to 2015. “Me and my coaching staff and our teams from 2004 to 2015, for me at least, my part, let Eli in the greatest respect and congratulate him and his family, and his mom and dad, for all the wonderful, wonderful experiences he had, and the happiness and pride he has brought the whole Giants family, the band, the fans, the family and everyone who is so proud of his performance and what he meant. He’s always been there to call, stand up and represent the Giants in the best possible way. ”

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.