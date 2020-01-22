Eli Manning will retire after 16 seasons in the NFL

After 16 years and two Super Bowl victories with the New York Giants, Eli Manning is ready to hang up his helmet.

The quarterback is due to announce his retirement on Friday morning, the Giants announced on Wednesday.

“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the best players in our franchise history. He represented our franchise as an accomplished professional with dignity and responsibility, ”said John Mara, President and Chief Executive Officer of Giants, in a statement.

Between November 21, 2004 and November 23, 2017, Manning played 210 consecutive regular season games – then the second longest quarterback series in NFL history behind Brett Favres 297.

After he suspended a game, he started the next 22 games in a row, which gave him 232 starts in 233 games and 12 postseason games. Manning never missed a game because of an injury.

The 39-year-old Manning holds the highest percentage of the Giants at the end of his career with 60.29% and was selected for four pro bowls. Both of his Super Bowl victories went to the New England Patriots.

Although Manning played 16 games in the 2018/19 season, he only played four games last season after being replaced by Daniel Jones, the sixth overall winner in the draft, last year.

Off the soccer field, Manning donated money and time to children’s health, directed the Tackle Kids Cancer initiative at Hackensack Meridan Health’s New Jersey Children’s Cancer Institute, and funded the Eli Manning Children’s Clinics at Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

Eli Manning is the younger brother of retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. Her father, Archie, was also a Star NFL quarterback.