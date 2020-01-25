Eli Manning’s biggest fan was his big brother Peyton Manning

Ex-quarterbacks Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos and Eli Manning of the New York Giants.

When his younger brother announced his retirement from the NFL today after playing 16 seasons with the New York Giants, Peyton Manning revealed brotherly love in an interview with Broncos.com.

The younger Manning told the site that Eli Manning – who ended his NFL career exactly at 0.500 with a record 117-117, but is likely to be inducted into the Hall of Fame anyway – was his favorite quarters back only behind her fathers Archie Manning and Dan watched Marino.

“I am happy for Eli because I know that he is at peace and that he has put a lot of time and thought into this decision,” said Manning. “But I’m sad because I won’t see him play anymore. And after my father and Dan Marino, Eli was really my favorite player. So I have to find a new one. But for really 19 years, based on his three years with Ole Miss, Going back 16 years in the NFL, I enjoyed watching him play, watching him compete as he grew up to be a man. It was a hell of a run. “

When the 2020 season begins and both brothers play something other than football, it is the first time since 1997 that the NFL no longer has any manning on an active list.

Among them, the Manning brothers earned more than $ 500 million during their career in the NFL, with Eli posting the highest amount in NFL history at $ 252 million, followed by his older brother at around $ 249 million. Dollar.

Both numbers are expected to be surpassed this postseason when Drew Brees and Tom Brady, who are on the winning list with $ 244 million and $ 235 million, sign contracts in March. Who they sign with remains a mystery.

