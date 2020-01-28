Eli Roth and 3BlackDot Announce Clown

Director Eli Roth is aiming high with the Clownpocalypse. The director behind the Hostel films and the Wish Death remake is working with 3BlackDot to create a huge horror franchise. Roth and company want to produce a movie, a video game, shows, merchandise, and much more, all based on … Clownpocalypse.

What is Clownpocalypse?

The title of the genre speaks for itself, but the exact plot is kept locked and key at the moment. The idea came from Roth and James Frey, the screenwriter and author behind “A Million Little Pieces.” Philip Gelatt (Love Death + Robots) writes the script based on the idea of ​​the twin. There is no writer yet, but production is well on track to begin in early 2020.

Clowns everywhere

Clowns are again scary, thanks to IT movies and those violent viral video clips from a few years ago, people dressing up as clowns and scaring the unknown for no reason. Roth witnesses the trend and wants inside. In a statement to Deadline, the director discussed his vision for Clownpocalypse:

I had a great time working with James Frey and the incredible team at 3BlackDot. From idea to art to game, every step of the way, no idea was too crazy, and they have executed it at the highest level. For years I’ve been telling people not to do this in a game, it’s too crazy, “and I eventually found partners who said,” Let’s go one step further. ” It feels like making a game, movie, and live experience without parental supervision or a studio to tell us to temper it, and that’s the only way to create something spectacular and memorable. This will be a great, fun, scary event for gamers, movie lovers and people who love live events. The Clownpocalypse is coming. Get ready.

What Is 3BlackDot?

3BlackDot generates a range of content for the original idea. It’s already a long way off in the development of a self-funded video game. Based in Los Angeles, they have been working on adapting A Million Little Pieces, Queen & Slim, and the popular horror video game Dead Realm.

In a statement, 3BlackDot President Reginald Cash stated:

As a studio, we are committed to developing and financing the most innovative content experiences. We are thrilled to continue working with great visionaries and storytellers, such as Eli and Philip, creating vibrant worlds that intersect with movies, games and live events. Audiences are in for a real surprise.

It’s a significant investment from 3BlackDot in its sound. It is a large-scale project covering a variety of different media and platforms. They will also bet on Roth’s name, which is not a ticket-selling name as it once was. Most of his films from his Hostel days have been impressive at the box-office.

Eli Roth’s career

Over the last decade or so, Roth has been trying to make his hand on different material. After all, he set a movie for children, and not only that, Watchtower on its walls proved to be his most enjoyable and gloomy film. When he pulled himself into the fantasy film, he did his best work. When Roth has made his usual horror journey in recent years, such as Knock Knock and The Green Inferno, they have left much to be desired. The same is true of the Death Wish remake, which, in addition to its excellent tone, was slow and unplanned. He’s very inconsistent as a director, so it’s hard to get overly interested in an idea like Clownapocalypse, despite the attractive title. 3BlackDot and Roth have major plans for it, so let’s see how it all comes out.