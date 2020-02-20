[eli-roth-to-immediate-borderlands-motion-picture-adaptation-for-lionsgate]

Eli Roth to immediate Borderlands film adaptation for Lionsgate

Lionsgate has introduced that Eli Roth (Hostel, Demise Wish, The Residence with a Clock in Its Partitions), is set to helm the movement image adaptation of Borderlands, based mostly on the bestselling Computer and console gaming expertise from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K.

As director, Roth joins the workforce led by producers Avi Arad and Ari Arad, who develop as a result of their Arad Productions banner, and Erik Feig, through PICTURESTART, who have shepherded the project and overseen progress, which include the most current draft of the screenplay by the two-time Emmy-successful screenwriter Craig Mazin.

Roth mentioned, “I’m so enthusiastic to dive into the world of Borderlands and I could not be carrying out it with a improved script, creating team, and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate – I experience like we have grown up jointly and that all the things in my directing career has led to a undertaking of this scale and ambition. I search ahead to bringing my have energy, suggestions, and vision to the wild, enjoyment, and endlessly artistic earth of the recreation. Randy Pitchford and everyone at Gearbox have been very supportive of my ideas – it genuinely feels like a great storm of creators coming together. We are out to make a new traditional, 1 which the lovers of the sport will appreciate, but also 1 which will uncover new audiences globally.”

“With Eli’s vision and Craig’s screenplay, we imagine we have cracked the code on bringing the anarchic entire world of Borderlands to the significant display screen in a significant way that will be a fresh new, compelling and cinematic celebration for moviegoers and fans of the activity,” included Nathan Kahane, President of the Lionsgate Movement Photograph Team.

Borderlands is a single of the world’s most prosperous movie recreation franchises, with much more than 57 million units offered-in around the globe, such as around 22 million units of Borderlands two. Additional than one million gamers each individual month continue to participate in the 2012 entry Borderlands two. The most recent installment, Borderlands 3, was released in September 2019, and has by now bought-in virtually 8 million models worldwide and was honored with the award for Finest Multiplayer Video game at Gamescom.

Manufacturing will commence on the film later this calendar year. The Borderlands series is revealed by 2K.

The film’s govt producers are Randy Pitchford, govt producer of the Borderlands online video sport franchise and founder of Gearbox Computer software, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Acquire-Two Interactive.

James Myers is overseeing the venture on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada will oversee the challenge for PICTURESTART.