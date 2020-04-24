Elijah Wood Dropped By A Girl’s ‘Animal Crossing’ Island To Market Turnips

Someplace out there in isolation, sweet prince Elijah Wood is playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons just like the rest of us. We know this due to the fact he slid into the DMs of an Animal Crossing whiz to sell turnips. Not a sentence I at any time imagined I’d publish, but right here we are. Happy Friday.

The tale goes that Twitter user @directedbyrian – Jessica – proudly introduced that her value for turnips is five hundred and ninety-nine bells. Excellent lord. “DM for dodo code,” she tweeted.

my value for turnips is 599 bells!!! dm me for dodo code ???? #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #acnh #turnipprices pic.twitter.com/dsU23mo9bw

— jessa ???? (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

“Ok, I did not anticipate to get so lots of DMs, make sure you be affected individual, I’m sending my dodo code to everybody in request purchase,” she afterwards current. What a legend.

And then, it happened.

guys I tweeted my turnip costs and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out ???????????????????? this is the very best working day in quarantine nonetheless pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR

— jessa ???? (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

Elijah Wooden DM’d her, “would adore your dodo code to offer these turnips”. And the relaxation is record. I’m about to have a minute, but HIS USERNAME IS ELWOOD AND HIS ISLAND’S Title IS DRIFTWOOD.

This sums up my feelings very nicely.

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/5v9yTOBupk

— jessa ???? (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

Anyway, Elwood put in some time discovering Jessica’s island. In a natural way, Jessica invited a bunch of her mates in excess of to to witness this gorgeous minute in heritage.

elijah wooden: your island is so wonderful

jessica: pic.twitter.com/fyno1Bgymp

— ᴋʟᴀᴜᴅɪᴀ (@bensforce) April 23, 2020

Glance. At. This.

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/mItAycEWUg

— jessa ???? (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

That audio you listen to is my coronary heart imploding. Acquire my full island Elwood, I never even care.

If you can not tell by her Twitter cope with, Jessica’s a huge lover of Rian Johnson. That’s why this up coming screenshot.

i knew i could rely on elijah wood with my lifestyle #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/80K8K6pOIN

— ᴋʟᴀᴜᴅɪᴀ (@bensforce) April 23, 2020

Adopted by this.

EYEEEEEEEEE—————— pic.twitter.com/YcFtmjMC0w

— jessa ???? (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

The Finish.

take a look at at any time #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/EYbwFaYHSc

— jessa ???? (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

All I can feel about is a) how I’m nowhere around terraforming still, b) how jealous I am of everybody’s annoyingly fantastic islands, and c) do you reckon Elijah Wood’s island is Lord of the Rings themed?

If you will justification me, I’m heading to go hug my Change to my heart because it is as shut to Elijah Wooden as I’m at any time going to get. Which is to say, not at all.

Image:

Twitter / @@directedbyrian

