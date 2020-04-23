Elijah Wood Visits Random Animal Crossing Island to Sell Turnips

Animal Crossing: New Horizons unite everyone during social distance, and reach the peak community moment when actor Elijah Wood visits the island of Twitter users to sell turnips. The exchange was documented by Jessa, Twitter user name @directedbyrian, on Thursday.

The user claims Wood reached him on Twitter Thursday after he claimed that the price of his Nook’s Cranny radish was 599 bells. It attracted several friends online, including Wood.

For those who don’t understand the process, Animal Crossing users can buy turnips every Sunday for the potential to sell them for big profits at the end of the week. Not every island has a monumental advantage, so the entire internet community is starting to welcome digital travelers to sell during the peak market. This seems to lead to some unusual and welcomed online friends.

Actor Elijah Wood attended the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures and Warner Bros Pictures’ “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” at the Dolby Theater on December 9, 2014, in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Winter / Getty

my friend tweet the price of my radish and elijah wood just came to my island and hang out ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ this is the best day on quarantine pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR

– jessa (‹(@ directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

Jessa shares a screengrabs of Wood visiting the island, and she seems very polite. One photo shows the star Lord of the Rings commenting that the island is beautiful.

He even showed politeness in looking for new fruit. Instead of searching Jessa island like an impolite traveler, he screened Wood asking to pick fruit from his tree.

Looks like they formed a beautiful friendship.

Wood himself did not tweet about the meeting, but acknowledged the visit by liking all of Jessa’s tweets that showed screengrab from a turnip trip. Newsweek contacted Jessa to comment but did not immediately hear it.

Selling radishes is just one aspect of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was released for Nintendo Switch in March. Video games allow players to create their own desert island, basically from scratch. Over time – entirely at the pace of individual users – villagers moved in and the island’s economy in general grew to welcome more commercialized structures and spatial planning.

What seems to be most liked by players about the game is how it allows moments of relaxation and escape. Although it can be played with friends, as seen at Jessa’s Thursday turnip party, it can also be a personal escape from world pressure during Covid-19.

If you play Animal Crossing, you can be sure that you might help your mental health. Newsweek talked with experts about the positive effects of the game. You can read it here.