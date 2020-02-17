[elisabeth-moss-escapes-in-the-invisible-guy-clips]

Elisabeth Moss escapes in The Invisible Man clips

Universal Photographs and Blumhouse Productions have launched two clips from director Leigh Whannell’s forthcoming remake of the classic sci-fi horror movie The Invisible Guy, showcasing two-time Emmy and Golden World winner Elisabeth Moss as attempts to escape from her abusive and obsessive husband or wife Adrian. Verify out the video clips underneath! (by using Bloody Disgusting)

The Invisible Man centers on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a girl trapped in a violent, managing partnership with a wealthy and outstanding scientist. She escapes in the lifeless of night time and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood good friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous part of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his demise was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences switch lethal, threatening the lives of all those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity starts to unravel as she desperately attempts to verify that she is staying hunted by someone no one can see.

Jason Blum, our recent-working day grasp of the horror genre, produces The Invisible Male for his Blumhouse Productions. The Invisible Person is composed, directed and executive manufactured by Leigh Whannell, 1 of the primary conceivers of the Saw franchise who most not too long ago directed Up grade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The film is also made by Kylie du Fresne for Goalpost Pictures. The government producers are Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson, and Jeanette Volturno. The Invisible Man is a co-creation of Goalpost Images Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Anxious Tick, for Universal Shots.

The Invisible Man is established to strike theaters on February 28!

