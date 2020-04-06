Elite DB trainer has an NFL parallel in brain for 2021 dedicate

Want to assault each day with the most current UGA soccer recruiting details? That is what the Intel provides. This entry shares the thoughts of former Georgia defensive back Glenn Ford when it arrives to 2021 Ga commit David Daniel.

Glenn Ford was a four-calendar year letterman and a three-calendar year starter at defensive again for the College of Georgia. That arrived back again during the Jim Donnan yrs from 1994-1998.

Ford is now the CEO of iDareU Academy in Atlanta. It specializes in education up the up coming generations of football expertise. There is an emphasis on the defensive back again specialty, but a normal iDareU exercise session will feature guys and veteran coaches that get the job done all positions.

iDareU has been sending players to huge-time universities across the country for some time now. The program emphasizes academics and character growth, but with yet another recognizable slogan on its web page.

The method is in its 14th calendar year. Ford just a short while ago used the 2019 period coaching with the Cleveland Browns as element of The Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

That application, named just after late Pro Football Corridor of Fame head mentor Monthly bill Walsh, provides NFL experience to proficient minority college coaches, large faculty coaches and previous gamers. Ford was 1 of four fellows with the Browns for the 2019 season. It was his 2nd season participating in the software.

Ford is aware a issue or two about monsters, such as the NFL wide range. Which is why his scouting report on 2021 Georgia DB commit David Daniel issues here.

Daniel also trains with iDareU Academy. It permits Ford to get an up-close look at Daniel’s existing ability set and his foreseeable future likely.

Woodstock Superior Faculty basic safety David Daniel ranks as the nation’s No. 4 ATH and the No. 78 total recruit on the 247Sports activities Composite rankings for 2021. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

When it comes to that, there’s a title that comes to thoughts when he sees Daniel. That would be former Alabama security Ronnie Harrison.

“Ronnie Harrison,” Ford said. “All day. Exact same sizing. Exact same form of make. Just as actual physical. That is what I see. When you question who I see, that’s the particular person that arrives to my brain. He reminds me a good deal of Ronnie Harrison. A whole lot.”

“Give him three yrs, gentleman. Give him 3 many years and he’ll be in and out of Georgia. That is the sort of upcoming and likely I see with David.”

Daniel set a purpose that he hopes to be at the 6-foot-3 mark and 205 kilos when he enrolls at UGA in January of 2021. He’s about an inch shy of that top and requirements to put on a different 10-15 lbs of lean muscle to reach that target.

Do you see it? Check out out Daniel’s junior tape and Harrison’s senior movie in the two videos down below.

Ford sees Daniel continuing to get better and much better. He sees him increasing into that protection part.

“Just in just the very last year to now, he’s just enhanced enormously on his overall flexibility,” Ford claimed. “That was just one of the things that coaches say and see is adaptability. The other detail is just understanding the position. He switched from corner to protection and anything just falls in line with his body. His overall body actions are now so fluid. He can press and go. His eyes are receiving fantastic so. Just a total turnaround from when we commenced to now.”

Harrison was the nation’s No. 12 protection coming out of high university in the 2015 class. The 6-foot-3, 207-pounder played his high school soccer in Florida. He wound up a 3rd-spherical decide of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft. Daniel also grew up in Florida.

What is the posture fit there? Is his very best location at no cost basic safety? Or at powerful safety? Could he line up in the “Star” placement as well?

“He’s seriously all a few,” Ford stated. “In Kirby’s method at Georgia and that Alabama system that they operate there is some familiarity there with Harrison. David can actually perform all 3 of those people positions. He can perform both of those people protection places for the reason that he is so bodily and athletic and then the ‘Star’ place if have to have be. They are sort of heading to a scaled-down male in the ‘Star’ placement now in soccer. But he could do it now. Specially in the pink zone. David could also enjoy that ‘Star’ spot.”

David Daniel is now the senior motivation amid the Georgia 2021 course. He’s been dedicated to Kirby Smart’s system given that September of 2019. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

