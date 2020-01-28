Elite private schools risk panic with student ban

The tough coronavirus stance of some of Australia’s most elite schools to block returnees from China without a doctor’s license could cause unnecessary panic and an anti-Chinese sentiment, warned a leading civil rights watchdog in NSW.

Stephen Blanks, a spokesman for the New South Wales Civil Liberties Council, asked why a circle of private schools have different policies than state health advisors who have first-class access to the best scientific data and information.

The ban on the return of students without a doctor’s license – if there is no scientific or medical reason – can even be viewed as biased, Blanks said. Nine.com.au does not suggest that school policies are biased.

“It isolates people and the people it isolates are almost exclusively Chinese,” he said.

“The fact that schools enact decrees that do not correspond to the government’s position … increases the risk of unnecessary panic.”

The government’s advice is that attending school makes sense if the students have returned from China and are healthy. If you have come into contact with someone who has coronavirus, you should not go to school for up to 14 days.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has publicly reprimanded some private schools today for forcing students returning from China to stay away.

Mr. Tehan’s comments were repeated by Australian chief physician Professor Brendan Murphy, who said that the quarantine is currently not “of practical public health value”.

“People who have come from China should be treated like any normal member of the community unless they develop symptoms, a fever, flu-like symptoms that could indicate this virus,” said Prof. Murphy.

Mr. Blanks said there appeared to be no evidence or criticism that the government’s approach or advice was “inappropriate”. There are currently five confirmed outbreaks in Australia, four in NSW and one in Victoria.

Isolation is the right answer to known cases, he said, but “there is no medical justification for the more cautious approaches some schools are taking”.

NSW Minister of Health Brad Hazzard tightened his government’s advice for state schools this afternoon, asking parents to leave the children at home for two weeks if they were in China.

Mr. Hazzard said it was “one of the most difficult” decisions he made in the government.

Mr. Blanks admitted that the schools were in a difficult situation. Many have a significant number of Chinese and international cross-border commuters who pay fees of over $ 40,000 a year.

Dr. Brett Sutton, Victoria’s chief health officer, said students “shouldn’t be excluded from school” unless they are actively showing coronavirus symptoms.

Dr. Sutton said his government’s advice is currently unanimous and based on expert advice from the Australian Head of Medicine, Australasian Society for Infectious Diseases and Infectious Diseases Network Australia.

In a message sent to parents, Ian Lambert, director of Sydney Scots College, said the school had sought advice from the Department of Health on how best to ensure the safety of its students and staff when school returns tomorrow.

Dr. Lambert wrote that although the government instructed that there are well-established methods of detecting people with the disease, it was very early to understand the outbreak.

He asked students who were in China during the summer vacation to stay away until they received medical approval, and the school also canceled the Chinese New Year celebrations scheduled for January 31.

Pymble Ladies College on Sydney’s north coast sent a similar letter to the parents.

“Please do not send your daughter to school at least 14 days after her return to Australia or at least 14 days after the last contact with someone who has visited an affected area.”

Nine.com.au believes several other private schools in Sydney, including SCEGS, the Ravenswood School for Girls, Knox Grammar School, Kambala, and St Aloysius’ College, have issued similar guidelines.

Ten students currently flying back from China are quarantined for two weeks at their Brisbane boarding school, the Stuarthome School.

Ms. Sharpe said students could attend class if school nurses’ health checks did not show signs of illness every morning.

The girls would enjoy “luxurious” accommodation and would be in good hands, Ms. Sharpe told ABC.

In Melbourne, the private schools Firbank Grammar School, Scotch College, Carey Baptist Grammar, Yarra Valley Grammar, Shelford Girls Grammar, St. Catherine’s, Caulfield Grammar, Firbank, MLC and Haileybury have published school guidelines on coronavirus.

Victoria has 2500 international Chinese students in its private and public school system.

Nine.com.au contacted Scots College, but refused to comment on its policy.