Elite RB target previously feels UGA will get an official pay a visit to

Want to assault each working day with the most current UGA football recruiting facts? That is what the Intel brings. This entry is devoted to profiling 5-star RB Donovan Edwards. The Class of 2021 recruit costs as the nation’s No. 38 total prospect for 2021 on the 247Sports activities Composite ratings.

Donovan Edwards is a youthful guy who is likely to do things his possess way.

COVID-17? That is a everyday living alteration. Exactly where he will simply just roll with the engage in phone calls. Or deal with like that decision stiff arm on the next engage in of his junior emphasize reel.

“It’s not truly influencing me,” he reported. “I’m just chilling. I think in my belief I necessary a split from all of the operating out and the visits. I feel with all of it correct now all I can do is just be chilling. Just likely with the circulation.”

He claimed “go with the flow” a lot. Which is just who he is. The “flow” proper now appears like the “NBA 2K20” and “Fortnite” movie video games. He also provides a program that will also perk up the ears for DawgNation.

“I do some press-ups and stuff all through the day,” he mentioned.

Edwards aims for 300-500 of individuals per working day. Did he know that was a thing UGA legend Herschel Walker was popular for?

“Yes, I know,” Edwards explained. “He was the man. He was carrying out like a thousand of people for each working day, although. That’s why I attempt to do it.”

He has viewed a continuous flow of recruiters and FaceTimers hit him up of late. For superior motive.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pound senior from West Bloomfield Large (Bloomfield, Mich.) rates at the top of working back again target list for Georgia in the 2021 course. He’s slotted as the No. 3 RB prospect for this cycle on the 247Sports Composite.

When other individuals are ramping up their decision efforts to make sure they can nonetheless dedicate prior to their senior seasons, he will hit a diverse gap with all of this.

Edwards has no ballpark estimate for his determination timeline.

“No, not for actual,” he stated. “I’m not the style of individual who will stress myself out. I’m a lot more of a human being who will get my time with this.”

The wellbeing pandemic throughout the globe will price him some time in the Sunshine Point out.

“I was meant to consider some visits this month,” he explained. “I was likely to get Florida, Florida Point out and Miami but that has all form of ruined a very little bit.”

Edwards has been influenced by his father Kevin Edwards, his older brother and his head coach at West Bloomfield. Ron Bellamy is a previous football player at Michigan. The Wolverines and their campus are only about 40 minutes absent by car or truck.

His father is a one Father.

“My dad has just often been there for me,” he claimed. “It is type of tough increasing up for him acquiring to elevate two kids by himself at property. But now I am true grateful for that with my Father. I’m thankful for my mentor who retains me straight as a result of it all and for my more mature brother. He’s a part design to me.”

He does have some pretty huge goals for the sport of soccer.

“My dream is I want to be a Heisman winner,” he explained. “A Heisman winner and a nationwide championship winner. I want to be drafted in the very first round and I want to get a Tremendous Bowl. Which is my desire for the match of soccer.”

Donovan Edwards has now taken two excursions to visit the College of Ga. His very last one was back in January. (Donovan Edwards/Instagram)

To start with and 10 with Donovan Edwards: 10 quick things

Elite potential clients are not wired the exact same way. Some engage in football mainly because it is a car or truck for generational wealth. Some others prioritize the school eduction. Then there are many others who get following it for the reason that becoming a football star usually means a large amount of clout and standing.

Do they want to be fantastic football gamers? Or do they chase the rewards of remaining a fantastic football participant?

Edwards has his individual wander with that.

“I’m passionate about it,” Edwards said. “I’ve often felt like for the sport given that I was 7 yrs outdated and then I’ve just retained likely. I know what I am capable of. I’m able of a great deal. I recognize that. So I check out to drive myself to be the ideal I can be no matter of the situation.”

“I do it because I appreciate the recreation.”

In real Intel trend, let us fire off 10 quick-fireplace matters to know about the French fry lover:

His bodily profile lends itself to an individual significantly more mature than his age. He will get known as “Grandad” a ton by those who know him. They are kidding. Sort of.

Edwards has been made use of in the backfield and in the slot for his West Bloomfield Lakers. That’s why he feels he can enable college programs as a bell-cow jogging back again and an possibility in the passing game.

That is not just as an outlet out of the backfield. He’s lined up in the slot and at the “Y” posture.

Printed reviews credit history him with 1,300 dashing yards, 500 yards obtaining and 21 touchdowns for his junior 12 months.

When asked about which faculties have currently earned an official pay a visit to, he could only name one at this time. That was a “probably” for the College of Georgia.

His preferred enjoy contact is a operate amongst the guard and the tackle. West Bloomfield identifies those people landmarks as the “4” and the “5” holes. Just one facet of the line is a “Blue” phone. His preferred phone gets to be “Red” if it goes to the other facet of the heart. Edwards stacks up extra yards on the “Red” calls.

What’s his favourite play on his tape? “Probably just my write-up routes,” he explained. “We phone that stealing. Which is me out of the ‘Y’ receiver location and not the slot.”

He wears No. 6 due to the fact a senior working back wore it when he was new to the varsity. The example that young man established with that digit motivated him to carry it on. “I appeared up to him and acknowledged his recreation simply because he genuinely examined the game,” Edwards stated. “I sort of don it due to the fact of him.”

Edwards does not faux to faux an solution for his upcoming school significant. He just does not know.

His teammates call him “DonEd” a whole lot. Which is a mash-up of the 1st components of his very first and very last names.

Examine out his junior spotlight film below. Specially that second clip.

Donovan Edwards: How does he sense about Georgia?

Edwards mentioned to glimpse for him to “most likely” get his formal visits in the fall. He did not aim to acquire them in the spring even just before our nation confronted the present pandemic.

What is he wanting for in a college?

“It is not necessarily what they need to have,” he claimed. “It is just what can I do there and it is seriously just a fitting detail. How do I suit there? If that tends to make feeling. Just experience at property and me currently being able to be utilized in the offensive system ran by the faculty.”

Are any faculties standing out?

“Nah, not definitely,” he explained. “I’m just heading with the stream even now.”

The Below Armour All-American reported his January pay a visit to to UGA was “pretty fun” for him. His very first take a look at to Athens was back in the summertime of 2019.

“This one gave me a opportunity to fulfill a ton of distinct kind of individuals,” Edwards mentioned. “Like Brock.”

Edwards referred to 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff by his initially title. The Georgia dedicate did bend his ear a minor little bit on that January vacation.

“He saved telling me that this was the location to be and stuff like that,” Edwards reported.

Donovan Edwards sees himself as an each down back in main college soccer. Rightfully so. (Donovan Edwards/Instagram)

He believed it was “dope” that Vandagriff could electrical power clear 300-plus lbs .. But he doesn’t know what he can do with that lift.

“We do not really do that up north,” Edwards claimed.

He stated he has a private romance with Notre Dame senior DL Khalid Kareem. South Bend is about 3.5 several hours absent from his residence. He also has two previous teammates that are on the Michigan soccer group.

These two schools, together with Ohio Condition, appear to be big contenders for UGA when it comes to Edwards.

What will come to his head initial when he thinks of UGA?

“It is much more so like the vibe,” he claimed. “I like the vibe they give off with me. I like the people today who are close to there.”

Edwards referred to Ga managing backs mentor Dell McGee as “a authentic amazing dude” even while they don’t chat just about every solitary working day.

“We really do not have to communicate just about every day but we know what is up if you know what I am declaring,” Edwards claimed. “It is just a fantastic romance among me and him.”

His 247Athletics profile web page will at present listing 40 presents. The feeling is that all 40 of individuals faculties are recruiting him tricky, but there is a main team of about 10 educational institutions he is wanting at.

Does Ga have a robust chance at an formal go to?

“I consider so,” he stated. “Yeah. They are most possible going to get 1.”

Have any other faculties earned an official take a look at? He couldn’t occur up with any other possible officers at this time. He mentioned that he experienced not believed about the relaxation of the universities that far but.

“I do not believe Michigan is likely to get a single,” he stated. “For a single, I’ve been there so numerous times. Then secondly, I can go up there yet again anytime that I want to.”

Edwards operates out of a unfold-kind offense in higher faculty. That’s his early higher education desire, much too.

“If we have to do ‘Pro’ or an ‘I’ formation then I will just have to see since I am employed to getting in a spread-variety offense,” he said.

Does he consider his recreation suits the offense in location at Ga?

“Yes,” he mentioned. “Very significantly so. Since of what mentor [Todd Monken] stated and he sat me down when I was on my visit. He sat me down and confirmed me the correct kind of techniques that I can be made use of in that Ga-style of offense now.”

Monken permit him see NFL clips with the Tampa Bay Bucs and the Cleveland Browns in that movie session. The 2015 Southern Overlook Golden Eagles can serve as a distinctive college comparison.

Monken was the head mentor of that team.

Look at out the resume for the 2015 Golden Eagles:

Completed 9-5 on the year, but that provided losses to Mississippi Point out, Nebraska and Washington.

Featured a 4,476-lawn passer in latest San Francisco 49ers backup Nick Mullens

Showcased a pair of 1,000-lawn rushers, including upcoming Atlanta Falcon Ito Smith. Smith logged 1,128 dashing yards and 515 getting yards in 2015.

The major a few receivers on that squad experienced 1,391, 925 and 779 obtaining yards, respectively.

“Coach McGee explained how I am a various design and style of runner,” Edwards stated. “I’m not a individual where you can use straight out of the backfield all the time. Like go me out to the slot. Go out to play the ‘Y’ and make performs there, as well.”

Edwards will go with the stream as an early enrollee at the college of his alternative in January of 2021.

Donovan Edwards explained he genuinely likes the vibe he felt at Ga on his most the latest pay a visit to again in January. (Donovan Edwards/Instagram)