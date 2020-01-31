Elite recruits indicate interesting changes for UGA

Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode 1,121 (January 30, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Sedrick Van Pran-Granger said the UGA’s offensive line could be different under the direction of new trainer Matt Luke.

Georgia Football Podcast: Elite is recruiting leads to interesting changes for UGA

Start of the show: The four-star Sedrick Van Pran-Granger center officially visited Georgia last weekend, and all signs indicate that the trip to Athens has been a success. The UGA commit recently shared with DawgNation details of this trip and gave an insight into how the Bulldogs offensive directed by new trainer Matt Luke could be different. I will discuss more about what he said on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I’m talking about the latest five-star song by Zach Evans. NOTE: This broadcast was recorded before Daijun Edwards, who received a four-star award, announced his UGA involvement.

15-minute mark: Fox Sports Knoxville’s Trey Wallace is attending the show to learn more about Evans – including a visit to Houston by Tennessee’s trainer Jeremy Pruitt that didn’t go as planned.

30-minute mark: I watch other SEC headlines, including the seemingly endless tug-of-war between Auburn’s coach Gus Malzahn and his offensive coordinators, and I share CBS Sports ‘grades with Dennis Dodd for the new SEC coaches – including Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach and Sam Pittman from Mississippi, Arkansas.

35-minute mark: I’m watching former UGA receiver Mecole Hardman’s Super Bowl debut with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.