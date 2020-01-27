Elite South Georgia ATH has only two school leavers left, according to the UGA official

DJ Lundy had an eventful official visit over the weekend. It was partly a game show, partly a cooking show and partly a mystery as to whether he would also like to be part of the show at Sanford Stadium.

He said Georgia coach Kirby Smart did a lot over the weekend to get the 10 official UGA visitors out of their comfort zones.

There was a cooking competition. Lundy conjured up a Hibachi-style meal. There were a few ax throws too, but he won’t forget the Family Feud style game they played so quickly.

His opponent pressed the buzzer first, but got one of those hits that made Steve Harvey flinch.

Lundy didn’t. His answer to the question “What melts when it gets hot?” Was the answer No. 1 on the board.

“The best answer was ice cream,” said Lundy.

He won this duel and his team won the official public feud at UGA this weekend. Colquitt County RB Daijun Edwards, the preferred walk-in DT Cade Brock, and a few other engagements in Georgia were part of this winning team.

He had the right answer to that. Now all he has to do is find the right answer for his college decision.

“Georgia really made me leave my comfort zone, open myself up to the coaching staff, and do things that I wouldn’t normally do,” he said. “Put the spotlight on me somehow.”

That has certainly evolved. Let us briefly review everything he shared with DawgNation on Sunday evening after his official visit to Athens.

The 3-star hotel ATH from Irwin County (Ocilla, Ga.) Still has to make two official visits, but no longer has to. He’s finished this part of his recruiting trip.

Lundy has visited Georgia and Virginia Tech for the past two weeks. These are his two finalists.

He will make a private decision this week and share that decision with the respective coaching staff. He said he hadn’t figured it out yet but was going to make his college choice this week.

He will then tell the world on February 5th. This is the traditional Wednesday when the National Signing Day took place in each recruitment cycle.

Some schools enlisted him as RB and others as ILB.

Georgia ILB Trezmen Marshall, the second year up, was his host this weekend. It was the perfect choice as these two have been competing against each other in Georgian high school football for years. Marshall’s teams in Clinch County were the hurdle for Irwin County’s title hopes in the years before 2019.

His teammates from Irwin County call him “The Lumberjack” and “Big 4” at home.

How would he summarize his official weekend visit?

“It was mainly about building a close relationship with coaches and players,” he said. “I checked to see if it fits well, and then I just liked the mood you know.”

DJ Lundy: How he’s feeling for Georgia right now

Lundy described the possible fit he could see over the weekend.

“There are some good people up there,” said Lundy. “Like a brotherhood.”

What did Georgia give him to think about after his trip? It was quite a bit.

“I had a lot to think about before I went up there,” said Lundy. “That has given me more to think about now.”

Lundy is ranked as a 3-star recruit and the country’s No. 53 ATH in the 247Sports composite ratings for 2020. He is the nationwide recruit No. 887.

It goes without saying that Georgia at that time made him much higher in the country’s No. 3 recruiting class. Lundy is a state winner with two sports. He has won two consecutive wrestling championships in Irwin County.

The Irwin County football team has also won the state A class championship in Georgia in the past season.

Georgia sees the 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior as an ILB prospect with a few additional options to his game. He could be an RB on the other side of the ball. Lundy has squeezed high school in Georgia as an elusive threat in the base game for the past two seasons.

Lundy had three losing matches, a sack, a forced fumble, and rumbled 174 yards on the floor in the State Championship title game. Combine that with a wrestling talent that hasn’t lost him since becoming state champion in his first season, and that’s a strong combination for a player from South Georgia.

He also successfully linked the Georgia program.

“It’s a winning program,” said Lundy. “If you go there, you know that you will win. They fight for a national championship every year. Not only that, it has always been a dream to go to Georgia in my home state. It’s just the brand. When you go to Georgia you are finished or alive. “

DJ Lundy has won a state championship in two sports (soccer and wrestling) in Irwin County. (DJ Lundy / Twitter)

DJ Lundy compares Georgia and Virginia Tech

Georgia offered Lundy late in the 2019 recruitment calendar. This offer came just a few days before the first signing.

When this offer came from the Bulldogs, it changed his recruitment perspective.

I also received an offer from the University of Georgia. «@ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/MbStBWXeBc

– Dj Lundy (@ djlundy01) December 17, 2019

“It was a dream come true,” said Lundy. “It made me hold back my decision and think a little bit more about it. I just wanted to make sure that I make the best decision. “

If Georgia hadn’t offered, he probably wouldn’t have signed early. Virginia Tech was friends with Vanderbilt at the time.

“My decision will be between Virginia Tech and Georgia,” he said.

I also received an offer from the University of Georgia. «@ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/MbStBWXeBc

– Dj Lundy (@ djlundy01) December 17, 2019

As mentioned earlier, he will take the decision next week and then publish it on the National Signature Day.

When he left Athens, he felt that he understood the message he received from the staff quite clearly.

“You really want me,” he said. “You think I can contribute to the team and it would be a good opportunity for me if I wanted to.”

He also sees an opportunity in Athens. The same as with the Hokies.

“I feel like I can help them on both sides of the ball,” he said. “It really just depends on how I get down there. I plan to go there to compete and get straight to the point. I fight for a place like everyone else. Let the best win. “

Marshall interpreted the deal in Athens. He would have to work. Players in the program have their ups and downs. Just like in every college.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a competition,” Lundy said of what Marshall told him. “I like participating in competitions, why not? If you go to Georgia you will compete against the best of the best. “

How does he compare the mood at Virginia Tech with what he just saw in Athens?

“It’s different types of goods,” he said. “Sure. What I love about Virginia Tech is that it reminds me of my home. It’s a big school, but it feels like a small town if you know what I mean. Like a country. It is a side street. It feels like home. “

It reminds him of Ocilla.

“Then what about Athens, it’s a university city,” he said. “So many people. It’s just up there, the network where you would meet so many new people every day.”

He has not decided on a major, but believes that both schools tick all the boxes or academic.

Lundy is an Oregon fan in Irwin County. Not Georgia. But he had a breathtaking moment during his official visit.

It wasn’t another round of “Family Feud” or that Hibachi grill.

“When I went downtown to Athens,” he said. “Just to see all students and people. It’s breathtaking. “

What kind of college fit is he looking for?

“Education is first and foremost,” he said. “After that, you really have to think that’s right. You have to go somewhere where you can be for four years. Make sure that the trainers focus on your interests and that you graduate no matter what happens. I feel like in both schools. “

He said he would develop a “gut feeling” about his future college choice next week. He didn’t find out.

“I have to work on it a bit,” he said.