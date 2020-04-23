Elizabeth Hurley went to N * DE to pay her respects on Earth Day, see pic

The world celebrated Earth Day on April 22 and shared beautiful pictures and messages about saving the earth and nature. Many celebrities raised the tree, supported the strike and emphasized climate change. In the midst of all this, actress Elizabeth Hurley tied up a naked goggle but linked habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade to a deadly epidemic.

On Instagram, Elizabeth posted a topless photo of herself lying on the grass and wrote a message in support of Space for Giants, which describes itself as a conservation organization working with African wildlife.

The actress wrote: ‘Happy #day. Habitat destruction and illegal wildlife trade have contributed to the deadly epidemic. Support @ SpaceFaires with their campaign #HealthyEarth to protect the natural ecosystem and all life on Earth. ‘

Take a look:

Hurley did not specifically mention endangered species or market consumption in the Chinese wetland, but the possible origin of the latter coronavirus, which came from Wuhan, China.

Elizabeth’s picture is literally breaking the internet and going viral. Her fans liked her picture and surprisingly the actress was not trolled for posting nude photos.

