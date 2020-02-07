Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted while fleeing

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah kidnapper and rapist Elizabeth Smart reported Thursday that she was sexually assaulted while on a plane last year while she was sleeping.

Smart, now a 32-year-old mother of three, referred to her kidnapping from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 when she described her reaction to the attack on “CBS News This Morning”. She said she fell asleep during a flight when the man next to her rubbed his inner thigh with his hand.

“The last time anyone touched me without my permission was when I was kidnapped and I froze,” she said.

She said the man said nothing. Smart later reported the attack to the authorities and said she wanted to stop the man from pursuing others.

Smart spokesman Chris Thomas said the attack occurred on Thursday, July 19, on a Delta Air Lines flight from Philadelphia to Atlanta.

He said it is being investigated by the FBI and Delta.

“I called my husband and said:” Do I just have a big badge on my forehead that says “Easy Prey” or “Victim”? “Smart told CBS.” Because I’m sick of it. “

Smart was not available for an interview on Thursday, Thomas said.

In 2002, Smart was held for nine months and repeatedly sexually assaulted before being saved. After last year’s flight, she said she had started self-defense training and is now leading a program to train other women and girls.

Delta spokesman Anthony Black sent an email explaining the company that Delta was involved in the investigation.

“After her flight, Elizabeth contacted Smart Delta and told her that another passenger had acted improperly on her,” the statement said. “We took the matter seriously and continued to work with Ms Smart and the relevant authorities while the matter is being investigated. Delta does not tolerate passenger misconduct with other customers or Delta employees. “

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker said she could not confirm or deny that there was an investigation.

