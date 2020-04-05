Massachusetts Senator and former Democrat Prime Minister Elizabeth Warren has not yet received official approval, but has given a salute welcoming the former vice president’s real recognition. Joe Biden will be the person who is likely to defeat the President Donald Trump.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Boost show with former Hillary Clinton aides Jess McIntosh and Zerlina Maxwell, Sen. Warren took a few minutes to discuss the 2020 presidential race, initially offering a familiar answer to speculation. about veepstakes:

JESS MCINTOSH: Many of us want to play as big a role as possible in any administration that comes next and you need to clear up the Trump mess. It will be the biggest, the biggest goal. Do you see a role in the cabinet? I’m sure you’re listening to the vice president. Would you prefer the Minister of Finance? Where do you see yourself getting into the cleansing effort you will need nationally when it comes to leadership?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: I think we have someone like Joe Biden there, we will have good, strong people. For me, and I appreciate the kind and generous words, but now, and we are in the middle of this crisis and that is what keeps me focused. You all know me. I thought I had to spend my whole life as a teacher. That’s what I wanted to do. And then he thought it would be okay, I would go and teach law school. I never thought I was going to be in this part of the government. I thought I would work on this set of issues about what happened to working-class families, what happened to Latin American African-American families and communities, especially during the recent economic crisis. What happened to women and young people during and after the last crisis? So for me, I’m happy to be here now to try to help. It’s a matter of public service and I just want to make an America that works better, not just for a handful at the top, but works best for everyone. And that’s why I’ll stay focused on wherever I can help.

Senator Warren continued to imagine Biden’s presidency not being officially approved, but in which he was apparently looking forward to it. He described Biden as a “good and dignified man” and said that “as a leader, he will not put himself first.”

Warren also said that “we can expect” the same leadership that the country saw under the President Barack Obama:

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: Every time Vice President Biden goes out there – out there – he’s obviously as limited as everyone else.

JESS MCINTOSH: Almost digitally.

SEN. WARREN: Transportation. Correctly. Every time he has the opportunity to speak, I remind him that he is a good and dignified person and, as a leader, he will not be found first. It would put the interests of the American people first. He will understand on a human level what this pandemic means to Americans, and I have no doubt that he would do both, that he could have a strong response, and that he would have a competent government with smart people to help. It is a crisis like the one that reminds us how much we need leadership. I think the vice president, when he speaks, reminds us of good and decent leadership. And of course it reminds us that President Obama was here three and a half years ago and saw us through a crisis that began in 2009 with a steady, thoughtful and smart leadership, and I think that’s what we can expect from Vice President Biden.

