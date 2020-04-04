Elizabeth Warren asks for coronavirus racial data

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is requesting the racial data of those who contract the new coronavirus, saying it is “crucial to ensuring a fair and equitable response to this crisis.”

While the virus does not seem to respect humans, it infects more than one million people worldwide, but Warren believes that it is “critical” to have racial data to properly respond to the pandemic.

“Our healthcare system is full of racial disparities. Racial data on coronavirus will be instrumental in ensuring a fair and equitable response to this crisis everywhere, “he wrote in a tweet, referring to an Atlantic article.

“But we do not have this data yet,” he added.

So last week, @AyannaPressley and I sent a letter to HHS asking them to collect and publish racial data on coronavirus. I am grateful that our fellow @CoryBooker, @KamalaHarris and @RobinLynneKelly signed up, and urge others to do the same. Https: //t.co/M62oNoFZQV

– Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 3, 2020

Several people rejected Warren’s appeal.

“OMG do we care what color the person who died was? We are all Americans,” wrote one user.

“Really? Even a global pandemic needs to be race? “Asked another.

“So the virus discriminates ??” asked another.

“Coronavirus is infecting and killing Americans of all races. But little is known about whether the virus has a disproportionate impact on some communities,” wrote Ibram X. Kendi, director of the Anti-Racism Research and Policy Center at American University, in the piece by Atlantic Warren.

Kendi, in the piece, regretted the lack of racial data on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website as well as the Johns Hopkins University database.

“Few states, municipalities or private laboratories are publishing their data by race,” Kendi wrote, citing data from the Illinois Department of Public Health that provides some racial-based data:

And the data shows a pandemic within the pandemic: African Americans are significantly overrepresented in infection rates in Illinois, while whites and Latinos are less represented. African Americans make up 14.6 percent of the state population, but 28 percent of confirmed coronavirus cases. Whites represent 76.9% of the Illinois population and 39 percent of confirmed cases. Latinos make up 17.4 percent of the state population, and 7 percent of cases. In Illinois, Asian Americans were the only racial group with no significant disparity in their state population, at 5.9%, and confirmed cases, at 4%.

If we really want to win the coronavirus battle, we need to know the racial data all over the table, Kendi said.

“I’m worried that the virus is disproportionately infecting and killing people of color right now, and we don’t even know,” he said.

“I’m worried that the racism pandemic is making the coronavirus pandemic worse right now and we don’t know. And Americans don’t care about it,” he continued.

Added:

I suspect some Americans believe that racial data will make racism worse. But without racial data, we will not be able to see if there are disparities between races in coronavirus testing, infection and death rate. If we do not see racial disparities, then we will not be able to see the racist policies behind disparities and deaths. If we do not see racist policies, we cannot eliminate racist policies or replace them with anti-racist policies that protect fairness and life. Without racial data, we cannot see racism and racism becomes asymptomatic carriers – spreading the virus and nobody knows.

Without racial data, we could end up stranded in Trump’s America a year after the worst pandemic in American history, flooded with truth and justice and homelessness, as the black Mississippi in 1927 and needing another Bessie Smith to sing for us.

Ms Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been safely followed by her progressive counterparts, demanding that future coronavirus relief measures be “redacted with a repair lens” to atone for “environmental racism” and a series of other problems not related to it. considers “underlying health conditions”:

COVID deaths increase disproportionately in Black + Brown communities.

Because? Because of the chronic redline numbers, environmental racism, the wealth gap, etc. fall under health conditions.

Inequality is a comorbidity. The relief of COVID must be written with a repair lens.

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020

The Johns Hopkins database shows the pandemic that devastates the world, infecting over a million in dozens of countries with various racial makeup.