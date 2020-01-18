Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and the struggle for democratic progressives

The most ominous conflict that arises in the Democratic presidential nomination competition is not a struggle for policy.

It is the deep gap in the progressive movement: Warren vs. Sanders.

After many months of sympathy, the relationships between the progressive views of the party have weakened. First came a Politico report that the Vermont Sen. Iowa agents. Bernie Sanders pushed negative discussion points about Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.

Then news came that Sanders told Warren in a private meeting in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency. Warren confirmed it.

Sanders denied it during the television debate on Tuesday.

When the debate ended, Warren refused to shake Sanders’ hand and said, “You called me a liar.”

We will never know what really happened between the two. But the fact that Warren has betrayed that private conversation shows that she is willing to play hardball to win.

The left has taken action to prevent a political fire. By Thursday, 18 progressive groups announced a new national coalition.

The ‘Progressives Unite 2020’ campaign states that if Warren and Sanders continue their struggle, they alienate and split the progressive mood. That would pave the way for a moderate candidate, such as former Vice President Joe Biden or perhaps South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The group’s website promises to work to “focus our fight for nomination on candidates supported by the business wing instead of fighting each other.”

They argue for Warren, Sanders and their supporters to have fun and keep an eye on the ball – and beat President Donald J. Trump in November.

The left is trying to leave their Armageddon – a moderate candidate who wins the nomination. But the real Armageddon would come if the Democratic Party nominates a weak sister – or brother – that President Donald J. Trump can’t handle.

This is what they should ask:

If Sanders and Warren cannot resolve their differences now, how can they hope to chase voters in the primaries and the general election?

How will they attract moderate voters with platforms such as free tuition and medical plans for a payer that are impractical, unworkable and will never succeed in Congress?

There is the small matter of accusation. Warren and Sanders are American senators. From Tuesday they will also be jury members in Trump’s deposition sentence.

They will be stuck to their desks in the Senate Chamber, silenced as the trial unfolds. Some experts predict that the procedure may take weeks, even colliding with the Iowa caucuses on February 3 and the primary from New Hampshire on February 11.

How do they stay in the game when those games get closer?

Warren and Sanders are doing well in those early states, but what if they prevail? The demography there is overwhelmingly white. Neither has shown that they can break through in the coming games, such as South Carolina and Nevada. In South Carolina, Biden has had a lead in the field of polling for months.

Their very progressive platforms want to increase the masses at the expense of the rich, in ways that can radically change our democracy.

They gauge well because they have conquered the hearts of the left. But they compete for almost identical bases.

Both are planning to win. Neither of them will step aside.

If they split the progressive vote in the 2020 primaries, both lose.

Is it about their ideals or is it about ‘me’?

Follow Laura S. Washington on Twitter @ MediaDervish

