[Elizabeth Warren Campaign Tells Staff members They’re Going to ‘Assess the Route Forward’]

With Michael Bloomberg out of the race, the Democratic primary race appears to be to be down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

But they’re not the only kinds still left in the race. Elizabeth Warren is nonetheless operating, for now, and her marketing campaign supervisor Roger Lau sent out an email to employees — obtained by numerous reporters — saying that the senator is heading to “assess the path ahead.”

“All of us have worked for Elizabeth Warren extensive more than enough to know that she isn’t a life span politician and does not imagine like one,” the email suggests. “She’s going to get time right now to think through the ideal way to continue this battle.”

NEW: Warren camp mgr Roger Lau emailing all employees this AM, thanking them for their hard function & reiterating that Warren is assessing the path ahead with her workforce. “She’s heading to just take time suitable now to consider via the appropriate way to keep on this combat,” for each e mail I acquired. pic.twitter.com/OPuNzu7Nlh — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) March 4, 2020

Warren put third in her property condition of Massachusetts on Tremendous Tuesday, and irrespective of whether she drops out this week or stays in the race, Lau adds, “This decision is in her arms.”