[Elizabeth Warren Campaign Tells Staff members They’re Going to ‘Assess the Route Forward’]

By
Kay Koch
-
Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images.

With Michael Bloomberg out of the race, the Democratic primary race appears to be to be down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

But they’re not the only kinds still left in the race. Elizabeth Warren is nonetheless operating, for now, and her marketing campaign supervisor Roger Lau sent out an email to employees — obtained by numerous reporters — saying that the senator is heading to “assess the path ahead.”

“All of us have worked for Elizabeth Warren extensive more than enough to know that she isn’t a life span politician and does not imagine like one,” the email suggests. “She’s going to get time right now to think through the ideal way to continue this battle.”

Warren put third in her property condition of Massachusetts on Tremendous Tuesday, and irrespective of whether she drops out this week or stays in the race, Lau adds, “This decision is in her arms.”