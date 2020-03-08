Elizabeth Warren delights the Cold Open on Sunday Night Live

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XezLiezWN0E (/ embed)

After ending his campaign for the Democratic nomination this week, many questioned what would happen to Elizabeth Warren’s next move. Last night, the senator made a cameo appearance in SNL’s Cold Open, where he appeared on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle. Kate McKinnon plays Ingraham, who started her show by raising fears about coronavirus and welcoming guests such as Sicily Strong judges Jeanine Piro and Alex Moffat and Mikey Day’s Trump brothers.

Daryl Hammond was recently sworn in as sacked / retired Chris Matthews, who welcomed the harassing Fox News. Warren, however, was the star of the sketch, and, unlike McKinnon, pityed himself. Even Bailey’s favorite golden retrieval Bailey got a cameo, as the viral video of him smashing a sack was played by Bloomberg vs. Warren. After the clip, Warren reassures everyone that he is a dog between an old woman and a dog.

Warren joked about supporting both the New York Times, La Sanders and Biden. He thanked his supporters and jokingly said that he had built a large coalition of “teachers, pre-school teachers, middle school teachers and teachers’ pets”, then he said, “I didn’t just accept money from billionaires, I can voluntarily gift one to anyone on live TV! “!

Warren assured the audience that he would take some time to self-care, which included prawn-calling big banks and drag racing Subarus. He then thanked all his supporters again before joining McKinnon, who quickly matched Warren’s costume and thanked him for everything he did for the country. “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” Before assembling things with a signature, Warren assured McKinnon, “I’m not dead, I’m just in the Senate”.

Warken’s SNL debut was taken warmly by McKinnon as well as his backstage dance video.

. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

Amazingly, there were some people on Twitter who criticized Warren for having a good time. Many said he was wasting time in the SNL when he should support a fellow candidate and campaign for the Dems. No wonder these people were mostly supporters of Bernie. It was a disappointing response that assumed that after enduring endless online abuse, Warren would only read the line without complaint. However, it is very common in a country that punishes female candidates for existence. After all, he is a woman and women cannot win.

It’s a classic Twitter catch-22, where the same people who threw Warren out of a fight against Sanders are now demanding unconditional support. This is average and there is no way to form an alliance. My mention is chip, I guess.

Warren worked tirelessly to propagate his preaching and demanded that some steam be blown off before he could support anyone or return to the campaign. And anyone who thinks there is a world where Warren does everything he can to support the Democratic nominee is clearly not paying attention to his campaign or his career at all.

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags to translate) Elizabeth Warren (T) Kate Mackinnon (T) Snell (T) Saturday Night Live