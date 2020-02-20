[Elizabeth Warren Destroys ‘Arrogant Billionaire’ Mike Bloomberg at Discussion: He Phone calls Females ‘Fat Broads’ and ‘Horse-Faced Lesbians’]

Wednesday night’s Democratic debate kicked off with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar having turns unquestionably savaging Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire whose surge in the polls gained him a location on the stage for the very first time this campaign.

Warren shipped a notably brutal assault on the former mayor of New York.

“I’d like to discuss about who we’re functioning in opposition to,” Warren explained, after Sanders opened the discussion with a shot at Bloomberg.

“A billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse faced lesbians.’ And no I’m not conversing about Donald Trump — I’m speaking about Mayor Bloomberg,” she explained, prompting gasps from the viewers. “Democrats are not heading to get if we have a nominee who has a record of hiding his tax returns, of harassing gals, and of supporting racist guidelines like pink lining and halt and frisk.”

“Look, I’ll guidance whoever the Democratic nominee is, but comprehend this: Democrats just take a big threat if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another. This nation has labored for the wealthy for a extended time and still left everybody else in the grime. It is time to have a president who will be on the side of doing the job people and be willing to get out there and combat for them. That is why I am in this race. And that is how I will beat Donald Trump,” she claimed.

