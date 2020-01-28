Elizabeth Warren endorses Kim Foxx in the Cook County State Race

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren supports her support behind Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx and endorses the incumbent in her heated race for re-election.

“When Cook County first chose Kim Foxx for the state law firm, it not only got a seasoned lawyer, but a champion invested in reconsidering the county’s approach to criminal justice reform,” the Massachusetts senator said in a statement. “Kim is an effective civil servant who leads with compassion, and I am confident that Kim Foxx will continue to bring these qualities to the office upon re-election.”

Warren’s approval comes less than a week before the Iowa caucuses, the crucial first-in-the-nation acquisition of the presidential field. Warren was in fourth place in Iowa in a poll by the New York Times / Siena College that was released Saturday, the same day the Des Moines Register supported her in the race.

Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren addresses guests at a campaign meeting at the NewBo City Market on Sunday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. File Photo.Scott Olson / Getty Images

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders led the Democratic field with 25% of the likely caucus visitors in that poll. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 18%, former vice president Joe Biden had 17% and Warren had 15%.

Warren lost ground due to earlier polls, but with the error margin of the latest survey of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points, Buttigieg, Biden and Warren were statistically in a dead heat for second place.

Warren’s approval is the highest profile support to date for Foxx. The first prosecutor has also received support from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, President Toni Preckwinkle of Cook County Board, and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Illinois.

Three Democratic challengers stand in the way of Foxx and a second term. Those challengers in the March primary primary are former prosecutor Bill Conway, former 2nd Ward Ald. Bob Fioretti and former public prosecutor Donna More.

Last month, the progressive veteran organization VoteVets approved Conway, which serves as the intelligence officer of the US Naval Reservist.

Top row, left-right: Kim Foxx Democrats; Bill Conway and Donna More. Bottom row, left-right: Republicans Pat O’Brien and Christopher Pfannkuche and democrat Bob Fioretti. File photos. Campaign photos and Ashlee Rezin Garcia and Rich Hein / Chicago Sun-Times

Former prosecutor Christopher Pfannkuche and retired Cook County Circuit Court judge Pat O’Brien are also in the race, on the Republican vote. Pfannkuche was approved by the fraternal police order of the city.

Warren is the newest nationally known name to support Foxx. Last week, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend and Color Of Change PAC, the political action committee of the largest online racial group for nations, approved Foxx.