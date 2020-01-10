Loading...

DOVER, NH – US Senator Elizabeth Warren was convicted Friday of a demonstrator accusing her of “cleaning up Iran,” a tense campaign moment that hopefully turned the presidential into an opportunity to unleash her latest criticism of President Trump’s actions in the middle let East.

Warren was abruptly interrupted by a screaming demonstrator who rushed to the stage a moment after she grabbed the microphone early in the afternoon at her town hall in Dover, N.H.

“You choose racists. You choose Iran. Why do you choose terrorists?” The man shouted at Warren before calling her “a cheater” and telling her to resign.

Warren replied calmly: “This is a man who is deeply upset. It’s OK. It’s time to leave. “

The demonstrator was escorted from the location by a police officer and the Warren staff.

Warren later said: “Entering into a screaming contest with a man who is so clearly disturbed does not help him and is not useful to anyone.”

Warren tried to regroup after the shocking start and turned to Trump in an attempt to link the president’s order to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani to his impending punishment in the Senate.

“Now it is just today that Donald Trump told his associates, when he ordered the killing of Soleimani, that he was under pressure from Republican senators whose votes and support he would need during the deposition process,” said Warren.

Trump’s “first concern about national security issues is not the security of the United States, it’s Donald Trump’s own political skin,” continued Warren, adding, “This man is a shame.”

Warren’s latest view of escalating tensions with Iran comes when democratic presidential hopefuls attempt to defend their cause as the best commander in chief to prevent a new crisis in the Middle East following the murder of the Trump government in Soleimani.

The senator from Massachusetts criticized her changing statements from both sides after the strike that eliminated the main Iranian general.

But voters in Dover told the Messenger that they were impressed by how Warren interacted with her demonstrator.

“It was intense. She has done very well, “said Emma Kemp from Kittery, Maine.

Between the calm reaction of the senator in the face of fire and her message in support of the working class, Kemp said she had been persuaded to vote for Warren.

“What she said felt compassionate and I think that’s what we need in a president,” said Mary Cutrara, an independent of Lee, N.H., about Warren.

Jeremiah Dickinson of Dover, N.H., said, “I thought she was treating it very well. I think he was clearly disturbed, approached her in an ineffective way, and that she could just be quiet and acknowledge that he was upset.”

But he added: “I think it is an indication that our ability to conduct a dialogue has declined.”