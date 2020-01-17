Elizabeth Warren has a boom full of debate performance

Receives a TKO for the two ladies at the democratic debate stage on Tuesday evening – Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Kobluchar.

No doubt Warren came out of the winner and took her sister Sister Klobuchar to the winners circle.

Klobuchar landed a number of good shots from herself, pointing out that every health care plan should include mental health and opioid abuse treatment, followed by her bulldogging Bernie Sanders that he was responsible for determining the cost of his health care plan. Warren had to. Sanders escaped this type of research for months while Warren’s plan was literally raking over the coal for weeks.

The elephant in the room during the debate was the tension between once close friends – Warren and Sanders. Warren claims that Sanders told her he didn’t think a woman could win the presidency. Which raises the question for me that if a black man can win the White House, why can’t he be a woman? Or an Asian or Spanish man or woman, by the way.

Everyone was pampered for a fight on the debate, especially the media, who had hypnotized the confrontation between Warren and Sanders as if they were Pacquiao versus Garcia. My online friends who watched the debate became furious, with reactions ranging from “Elizabeth Song” to “it seems strange that Bernie would say something like that to” the more judgmental “of all people” must be a mistake. ” I believe the latter.

Sanders, however, could have dealt with his reaction better by claiming that it was ridiculous for him to say such a thing, while at least adding a disclaimer that opens the door to the possibility that it could have been a wrong characterization. Warren left hanging instead. Intentionally or unintentionally, she tagged her as a liar.

But Warren, known for giving as good as she gets, bobbed and woven, deflecting a direct fight with Sanders that everyone drooled for.

She did not shine or bash, but hovered like a butterfly while her comments poked like a bee.

Her knockout hit made a much more important point than the “he said-she said” between herself and Sanders. By speaking directly with the strengths of the women competing for the office of president, she set the record straight and eloquently claimed her space.

“Look at the men on this stage,” Warren said. “Together they have lost 10 elections. The only people at this stage who have won every election in which they have been are women. Amy and me. “

I find it interesting that almost as much attention was paid to Warren who Sanders did not shake after the debate as her knockout blow during the debate. Ah, here we go, playing the “women’s temperament” card. Men are supposed to be cool and strategic, women emotional. Of course, our current impossible president completely invalidates that theory, just like many other men.

Sen. Warren’s knock-it-out-of-the-park performance should be educational for women everywhere. She won this battle, but the battle for equality of opportunity for women continues at every level.

For me there is no doubt that a woman’s place is in the house – the White House.

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communication specialist.