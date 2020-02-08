Elizabeth Warren is in trouble if she’s not doing well in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The ambitions of Elizabeth Warren for Oval Office are at stake in New Hampshire, where a second performance after Iowa could significantly affect the momentum of her campaign and her chances of winning the Democratic nomination.

“She must win,” said veteran pollster John Zogby. “If she can’t do well in her neighboring state, that can be a fatal blow in itself.”

More than halfway through a week’s sprint to Tuesday’s first primary, the Warren campaign is showing signs of trouble.

The Massachusetts senator landed in Granite State on Tuesday and claimed that she was locked up in a “tight, three-way race” with US Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.

But as the results poured in from the chaotic caucus, Warren finished eight points behind Sanders and Buttigieg. The mentions of the state of Hawkeye disappeared from her speech. Her campaign drew ad purchases in Nevada and South Carolina to save money and sent an email stating that Warren was going out on New Hampshire’s air waves. A new reality seemed to settle.

“There are many people who are going to talk about what cannot be won, what cannot be done, and certainly about who cannot do it,” Warren told supporters during a canvass launch on Saturday at Manchester Community College. “They are going to talk about it until we step into that fight, we persist and we win.”

Strategists, opinion polls and voters view the situation of Warren in the granite state as a bit more pressing.

‘She must come in first or second. When she comes in third, her campaign is over, “said Republican strategist Ryan Williams, a former Mitt Romney assistant. “If you cannot come in first or second as the neighboring senators of the state of Massachusetts in New Hampshire, your argument will be shot.”

Romney had to win ‘New Hampshire’ in 2008, Williams continued. “We came in second after leading the polls for many months. It just blew the wind off our sails. “

The Warren campaign is working hard to turn the receding tide by engulfing the state with painters and surrogates this weekend – making its critically acclaimed ground game that failed in Iowa the biggest test ever. At the latest, her team focuses on Super Tuesday and plays its organizational power throughout the country.

But Warren seems on the way to another third place in the granite state, pollsters say. While Buttigieg takes off and Sanders holds out, Warren has moved to a distant fourth place in post-caucus investigations, according to her Real Clear Politics average.

It is quite the turnaround compared to last summer, when the rising Senator campaign in Massachusetts looked like defeating one. Five months after she had shown violence at the New Hampshire State Democratic Convention, her supporters beat their thunder sticks in a deafening frenzy that stole the night – much to Sanders’ dismay – it was the flashing signals of his noisy supporters who turned their eyes away from Warren’s ” liberty green “dressed crew at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena.

“She is almost at the point where she is no longer at the top,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. “In the next 48 hours, she must find a way to create a large-scale shift in support to her column.”

Democratic strategist Dan Payne said: “After a bad show in Iowa, she must finish first or second in her neighboring state. If not, there is no reason to think she will do well in South Carolina or Nevada. “

Warren’s surrogates, including former Kathy Sullivan, chairman of the New Hampshire State Democratic Party, have worried throughout the week to downplay the concerns.

“We all recognize that Sanders won a landslide here four years ago, so he has a core of support here that is being denied,” Sullivan told the Messenger. “Other than that, I think it’s really a jumping ball, considering the number of undecided voters.”

But Londonderry, N.H., Democrat Sangita Patel said, “It’s going to be difficult.”

Keene, N.H., Democrat Nathaniel Jarvie said that the extra interest on New Hampshire because of the Iowa debacle may be “good or bad for Warren.” Things can be better, but they can also be worse. “

“She has to finish, I think in the top two or three,” said Christine Vattison of the Bedford, N.H., Democrats. “But she will not lose our support after this primary.”