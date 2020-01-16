Elizabeth Warren is lying ... You read it here first - Boston Herald

Liz is lying. You read it here first.

No really. Before she and Bernie Sanders had their notorious words, she said, he said clash on national TV, long before President Trump started the taunts and DNA challenge, even before her one-time GOP rival Scott Brown said Warren misled the public – it was my 2012 Boston Herald story that started it all.

From the moment I detailed Elizabeth Warren’s claim about Indian heritage – and Harvard University’s claim that she was a minority tenant – Warren avoided, deceived, and, yes, lied when he was hit with questions about the issue.

Just look at her first comments after the story broke out. The day the story ran in the Herald on April 27, 2012, I went to a sparsely visited Warren campaign event in South Boston. I asked how and when she found out that Harvard reported her as a minority service.

“I think I read it on the front page of the Messenger,” she said.

Warren later admitted that she lied about this. She knew that Harvard University considered her a minority rent long before the Herald reported this, because she informed university officials herself.

My follow-up question was just as simple: had she ever mentioned herself as an Indian in another application, such as for a university or another job?

“Not that I can remember,” Warren said.

Of course we now know that she did that. She listed herself as a minority in the Association of American Law Schools directory for law professors from 1986 to 1995. She wrote her race as “American Indian” on a 1986 registration card for the Texas State Bar, Washington Post reported year.

Warren even managed to lie when confronted with her lies.

“I heard a question wrong at a very noisy press conference,” Warren told former “Meet the Press” host David Gregory during a Herald-sponsored debate with Brown on October 1, 2012. The press conference – held at a Friday afternoon campaign event – was certainly light on the presence of the media and was in no way noisy.

While the liar yelled between Warren and Sander’s supporters yesterday – about Warren’s claim that Sanders told her more than a year ago that a woman can’t win – Warren preferred to change the subject.

“I have no further comments on this,” Warren said as she entered Capitol before the start of President Trump’s removal sentence. “We are here at an important moment in American history now. And that is what we need to focus on. “

Both Warren and Sanders will have to postpone their 2020 campaign during the removal procedures. The two have not spoken to each other since their sour post-debate exchange Tuesday night when Warren Sanders accused her of calling her a liar on national TV.

So who is the liar? Warren fans could say that my column revives ancient history. On the other hand, Warren is calling on Sanders for a conversation that took place more than a year ago. Diving in the past is apparently all the rage.