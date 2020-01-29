Elizabeth Warren Offers Infectious Disease Plan During China Outbreak, Calling Trump’s Operation “Chaos”

DES MOINES, IOWA – Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has announced a plan to prevent, contain and treat infectious diseases as a new viral disease spreads in China.

The Massachusetts Senator unveiled a plan on Tuesday to fully fund pandemic prevention and response programs at the U.S. epidemic control and prevention center. The agency had to accept significant budget cuts under President Donald Trump, including emergency relief and global health programs launched after the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014.

“Like so much else, Trump’s approach to protecting us from outbreaks is a mess,” Warren wrote in an online post announcing the plan. “But if he’s gone, we can fix it.”

Warren’s suggestion is that the corona virus has killed more than 100 people in China and the city in the center of the crisis, Wuhan, remains locked. The United States has confirmed cases in Washington, Illinois, Southern California and Arizona.

The timing of Warren’s announcement was no accident – and neither was the fact that she is the candidate who is working on the proposal. In more than a year of campaigns, Warren has built a reputation for having a plan for almost everything. She continues to top the list of votes with former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor, Pete Buttigeig.

Warren blamed the Trump administration for proposing billions in cuts to pandemic control and prevention agencies, a devastating blow that would put lives at risk. However, Congress has not approved all of these cuts.

She also promised to push the CDC to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, including universal vaccination against the flu. However, it is the National Institutes of Health that have already set themselves the goal of developing a better flu vaccine.

Warren said she can curb disease spread by combating climate change and switching the US to a universal, government-funded Medicare for All program. It also plans to increase NIH funding by $ 100 billion.

Although such a high price may make it difficult to survive the appropriation process, Warren plans to help fund it by creating a “curse”. That would be a pot of money that forces private companies to pay part of their profits from publicly funded research back to the NIH.

Warren continues to promise to work with Congress to replenish funds for the Department of Health’s bailout fund to better respond to outbreaks and create a global health security corps that “will ensure that we get the right expertise for the center of an outbreak.” before there is an epidemic. “

“Diseases like the coronavirus remind us of why we need robust international institutions, strong public health investments, and a government that is ready to take immediate action,” Warren wrote. “If we prepare for it and work effectively to counter common threats that don’t stop at borders, the international community can stop these diseases.”