elizabeth-warren-played-“name-that-billionaire”-with-stephen-colbert-for-the-reason-that-she-dgaf

Elizabeth Warren has made it obvious that she’s not below to secure inner thoughts. That isn’t to say she is not kind—because I truly think she is—she just quite definitely has no time to make confident highly effective men come to feel coddled.

So, when Stephen Colbert invited her to engage in a new activity called “Name That Billionaire,” oh, she named them.

When I explain to you this sent me FLAT on the floor pic.twitter.com/lGzLpd75fS — marv 🗽 (@mrvndn) February 27, 2020

The billionaire who certainly cuts his possess bangs? The one who seems to be like the underside of a hairless cat? The a single who appreciates anything about you? The one who doesn’t dress in trousers? Warren is correct, these descriptions could use to a good deal of billionaires, but that is not stopping her from earning guesses.

Some other late-evening hosts have versions of “Truth or Dare,” in which they inquire urgent queries and give attendees the choice to do something unusual or gross or get shots if they do not want to remedy. Elizabeth Warren is not the variety of female to at any time have to decide on “dare”—and again, that is not because I think she’d ever be deliberately imply. I just can’t think about her ever remaining anything significantly less than 100% honest.

By the way, this recreation was element of a longer phase known as “Hometown Hospitality” (Colbert is from South Carolina, which is keeping their most important election this weekend), so if you want to watch Warren and a bowtie-bedecked Colbert consume bourbon and take in oysters (alongside with other food stuff so wealthy she’s “gonna want to tax it”), consider a watch.

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8u6v2DbTyi4" width="560"></noscript>

