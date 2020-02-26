elizabeth-warren-presses-bloomberg-above-ndas,-stories-of-remarks-to-feminine-staff-members

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is slamming rival Mike Bloomberg about a news report that he advised a feminine employee to “destroy it” when she turned expecting. The former New York Town mayor denies it.

Invoking her own private story of discrimination on the occupation right after she became pregnant, Warren escalated her push to get Bloomberg to launch all previous workers from nondisclosure agreements they signed whilst doing the job at his media enterprise. The two Democratic presidential hopefuls are tangling on Tuesday evening at a pivotal discussion in South Carolina, which retains its principal on Saturday.

Bloomberg is denying that he produced the incendiary remark to a previous female employee: “By no means said it, interval.”

He is also apologizing for off-shade remarks he is claimed to have created to feminine staff, but he has declined to tackle Warren’s phone that he difficulty a much more blanket release from nondisclosure agreements than the 3 gals he has lately unveiled.