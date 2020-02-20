[elizabeth-warren-presses-mike-bloomberg-to-release-previous-woman-staff-members-from-ndas]

LAS VEGAS — Mike Bloomberg has tried out to fend off requires from various of his Democratic presidential rivals that he launch former female staff members from any nondisclosure agreements concerning allegations of office harassment.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren put Bloomberg on the place at Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas, asking the former New York Town mayor to launch females from these agreements and saying his defense won’t slash it.

Bloomberg has formerly been accused of fostering a hostile get the job done surroundings for some female personnel.

“The mayor has to stand on his file, and what we need to know is accurately what’s lurking out there,” Warren reported. “He has gotten some number of women of all ages — dozens, who knows — to indicator nondisclosure agreements each for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the office.”

She extra: “Are you inclined to release all of those girls from these nondisclosure agreements so we can listen to their facet of the story?”

Bloomberg said he has “no tolerance” for these types of behavior and that he observed the agreements in dilemma as consensual and not up to him to dissolve. He went on to say that none of the agreements “accuse me of carrying out anything other than, probably they didn’t like a joke I told,” a reaction met with boos from the discussion audience.

He included: “Those would be agreements between two events that wanted to maintain it quiet. And which is up to them. They signed people agreements and we are going to stay with it. “

“We are not going to conquer Donald Trump with a man who has who is familiar with how quite a few nondisclosure agreements and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women stating they have been harassed and discriminated versus. Which is not what we do as Democrats,” Warren additional.

Previous Vice President Joe Biden also reported he felt Bloomberg could just say the phrase to release anyone from the agreements.

Bloomberg’s marketing campaign afterwards blanketed Twitter with movies of women defending Bloomberg and characterizing him as respectful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.