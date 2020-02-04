Elizabeth Warren turned her attention to New Hampshire following Monday’s Iowa Caucus failure, with technical failures delaying the results of Hawkeye’s state caucuses.

“Iowa is what it is,” Warren told reporters after a town hall in Keene, New Hampshire.

The senator of the Bay State addressed the voters of the Granite State a week before the Prime Minister of the State and told the press that they, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, conquered the top three of the places according to internal results.

Voters, in turn, said the New Hampshire primary now weighs heavier after the Iowa mess.

“New Hampshire is now the most important thing,” said Arthur Simington, resident of Keene.

“I just hope the New Hampshire primary goes much smoother,” said Keene voter Faith Cyr. “I hope Elizabeth can really take over.”

The eight best democratic candidates will compete against each other on Friday evening in a debate on ABC at 8 p.m.