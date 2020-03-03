elizabeth-warren-says-she’s-‘not-worried’-about-bernie-sanders-in-massachusetts

Elizabeth Warren is struggling with the major examination of her presidential candidacy now as voters in 14 states head to the polls and Bernie Sanders looms huge in the Bay State — but the Massachusetts senator suggests she’s “not fearful.”

“Today is just component of obtaining out and conversing to people today all throughout this state,” Warren told reporters just after casting her ballot — for herself, of study course — in Cambridge this early morning. “We’re heading to have 40% of our delegates up for grabs today, and which is a massive deal.”

More than a 3rd of the pledged delegates for the Democratic nomination are up for grabs in today’s Tremendous Tuesday sweep, such as 91 from Warren’s have Massachusetts. And snapping up as numerous of individuals delegates as achievable has develop into a important emphasis for the Warren marketing campaign immediately after she faltered in the four early states.

Warren reported the target is to “compete everywhere” on Super Tuesday. “We’re in all of the states currently and I sense like this has been our probability to get our concept out.”

But Warren is not a lock to get her residence point out, with rival Sanders generating important investments below and drawing 1000’s to weekend rallies in Boston and Springfield.

“I’m not worried,” Warren stated of her rival senator from Vermont. “I am happy to be aspect of this democratic system.”

She also shrugged off moves by previous rivals Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke to endorse previous Vice President Joe Biden on Monday as moderates rushed to coalesce close to a single applicant to acquire on Sanders.

“I think that that’s where by their politics have been all along. I never think there is nearly anything astonishing below,” Warren reported, ahead of building her have pitch to voters. “But I do feel the Democratic Celebration is a progressive celebration. I feel the democratic strategies are well known not just in just our get together but across our region. And I believe folks throughout this place see major difficulties and they don’t want someone to nip all-around the edges, they want someone with solutions.”

Throngs of supporters lined the avenue outdoors Warren’s home in Cambridge to cheer her on as the Massachusetts senator walked the several blocks in between her dwelling and her polling place at the Graham & Parks Faculty, her partner Bruce Mann and beloved golden retriever Bailey in tow. It was the senator’s only scheduled public overall look in Massachusetts on Tuesday right before heading to Michigan, which votes up coming 7 days, for a nighttime rally.

Warren stopped to greet each supporter in just arm’s length on Linnean Road, shaking hands, giving hugs and even producing a few pinky promises to kids as chants of “Dream significant, fight tough!” and “Warren will acquire!” broke out about her.

“I’m so very pleased to vote for you,” one particular girl mentioned as she leaned in for an embrace.

Cambridge Vice Mayor Alanna Mallon was between the supporters that arrived out to greet Warren.

“The sensation in Cambridge is we’re energized about our hometown senator becoming on the route to the presidency. We’re supporting her all the way. And I imagine what you noticed was the excitement of so numerous of us coming alongside one another just ot make absolutely sure she udnersatn the like and aid from her hometown,” Mallon reported.

Mallon explained it was “absolutely” significant to place on a show of aid after Sanders’ rallies in Boston and Springfield above the weekend. “This is a actually hard and grueling thing that she’s doin. And coming residence, currently being in her dwelling and going for walks to her polling put, I think it was definitely vital for her to see the help.”