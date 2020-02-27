[Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Deserves Credit history For New Policy at CNN City Hall]

Senator Elizabeth Warren made available a astonishing degree of praise for President Donald Trump Wednesday evening during a CNN town corridor hosted by Don Lemon.

What coverage was the magically bipartisan problem that could heal this bitterly divided nation? Flavored e-cigarettes.

Lemon opened the dialogue by noting to Warren that “earlier this thirty day period, the Trump Administration policy that banned numerous flavored E-cigarettes went into influence. Does President Trump ought to have some credit history for that?”

Perhaps knowing the forthcoming evaluation would be a surprising just one, Warren replied: “Uh, really, yes.” She added, “the head of Food and drug administration who did this, I spoke to him lots of moments and said I would guidance him if he did this.”

“Look, when we see movement in the correct course we have to be keen to stand up and say ‘good,’” Warren included. “Because it is great.”

