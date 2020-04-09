Elizabeth Warren, the rock superfan, is offering a motion picture to quarantine

Former presidential candidate (and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Superfan) Elizabeth Warren offers a motion picture for quarantine for the next many nights. Warren, a longtime fan of the Rock and his comedy series HBO Ballers, appeared on the pod Save America podcast earlier. This week to share a recommendation for an unlikely movie during these unprecedented times: The 2010 Rock’s Tooth Fairy Sports Comedy.

“One of my favorites!” Warren told host John Fabro. “Don’t laugh until you see it. I promise you that. Get a bowl of popcorn – tooth fairy and popcorn – and when you’re done, tell me you’re not feeling any better.” The film follows a hockey player (Johnson), known as the Ice Tooth Fairy, who was sentenced to serve as a real tooth forcible after a bad act.

Warren’s recommendation should come as no surprise. Last October, she opened up about her love for Rock and Blin in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Why would people be surprised that I love Bellers? He has the rock! What’s not to like?” The then presidential candidate, who suspended her campaign on March 5, even expressed interest in a rock presidential show. “I would welcome him to the race,” she said at the time. “I know he would fight for the principles he believes in – he’s my guy!”

Warren’s love of rock has been traced since 2018, when she shared on Twitter a signed copy of Ballers ’pilot script to celebrate the actor’s birthday. “Happy birthday to my favorite actor and actually not so secret @TheRock!” She wrote. “I keep it on my desk in Washington to remember to stay for sure.”

It seems that mutual love, too. The premiere episode of Ballers’ fifth and final season opens with a nod to Lauren as Rock’s character, Spencer Strassmore, held a copy of her 2017 book, This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save the Middle East Class. When Warren tweeted about the premiere last August, Rock even commented, in part, “Mahlowe, my friends of the Blin” … Good luck and thanks to Senator for all the hard work on our country. “

To join Warren’s love festival for rock and his movies during the quarantine, fans can now stream all five Ballers seasons on HBO. While “Tooth Fairy” isn’t seen in any streaming, the movie is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu for $ 3.99.

