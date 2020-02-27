[Elizabeth Warren Unveils Monthly bill to Redirect Cash From ‘Racist Border Wall’ to Fight Coronavirus]

Sen. (and presidential candidate) Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) introduced a invoice on Thursday that would divert resources for Donald Trump’s border wall to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus poses a really serious wellness, diplomatic, & financial danger, & we will have to be ready to confront it head-on. So I’m introducing a invoice to transfer all funding for @realDonaldTrump‘s racist border wall to @HHSGov & @USAID to beat coronavirus. https://t.co/8IEhBWRjeL pic.twitter.com/9oAF0A2lGT — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 27, 2020

“The coronavirus outbreak poses serious wellbeing, diplomatic, and economic threats to the United States, and we need to be prepared to confront it head-on,” Warren mentioned in a press release.

“Rather than use taxpayer bucks to pay for a monument to loathe and division, my monthly bill will support guarantee that the federal federal government has the assets it requirements to adequately react to this emergency,” the Senator included.

Warren’s invoice asked for that “all border wall funding” goes “to the Section of Wellness and Human Products and services and USAID to battle coronavirus.” This move would crank out $10 billion in funding.

The White Household experienced previously proposed $two.5 billion to overcome coronavirus, when Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer requested $eight.5 billion.

“The United States authorities ought to do far more to address the unfold of the deadly coronavirus in a smart, strategic, and major way and we stand prepared to work in a bipartisan vogue in Congress and with the administration to obtain this required goal,” Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also declared on Thursday.