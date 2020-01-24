Elizabeth Warren’s campaign of tears

Elizabeth Warren is not even lost yet and she has already begun the stages of mourning.

Denial.

The polls in which Warren has Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders clean her clock in Iowa and New Hampshire are wrong. We’re going to draw a John Kerry. The Kerry campaign was written off in 2004, when he came back to win Iowa and New Hampshire, remember?

Anger.

Ventilating Warren’s post-debate to Bernie Sanders – refusing to shake his hand and accusing him of calling her a liar on national TV – would certainly indicate that she is angry with Vermont’s senator for stealing the progressive cloak from hers should be.

Bargaining.

That would explain the endless and misguided memo of campaign leader Roger Lau, in which he outlines Warren’s new path to nomination – and that doesn’t seem to include winning Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

“We expect this to be a long nomination battle and have built our campaign to stay well past Super Tuesday and stay resilient no matter which breathless media stories come when voting starts,” Lau writes. “The four early games are just the beginning.”

Let’s take this through the Battenfeld translator.

When Warren loses Iowa and New Hampshire, which is in her back yard, it is the “breathless media story” that she lost. And when she loses Nevada and South Carolina, the “story” is that she is through. But don’t worry, all Warren devotees, because we have just started.

Super Tuesday is the next one and that’s when we, um, keep losing. Except maybe Massachusetts. We have a chance to beat Bernie there.

Then there’s the next stop along Warren’s march to the nomination – the “Post-Super Tuesday March States.” That includes places such as Florida, Ohio and Michigan.

“We knew that this primary process would never be easy,” Lau writes. “While billionaires might find their way into the conversation, it will be a broad, grassroots effort and organization that delivers the Democratic nomination.”

In other words, don’t worry about Mike Bloomberg and his billions. Ignore those national polls that show that he is gaining ground and bound to Warren.

The next stop on the Warren Express, the “April-June states,” including New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Guam. OK, maybe Bloomberg wins New York, and Biden wins Pennsylvania and Bernie wins Wisconsin. But Guam is an absolute end for us. We are so organized there.

And that’s when we close the nomination, understand? Now go outside and say it.

Lau’s cheerleading is clearly designed to uphold morale in the light of new polls that have Warren founced. But cheerful e-mail memos don’t work. The bottom line is that Warren must win at least New Hampshire, otherwise her campaign will quickly unravel. Having impressive field offices in Wisconsin doesn’t matter if you keep losing the early states.

That’s when the next phase of sadness comes, depression. And finally, when Biden or Bloomberg or Bernie gets the nomination, acceptance.

But for many poles that is the most difficult. Just ask John Kerry.