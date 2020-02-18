[elizabeth-warren’s-campaign-team-to-maintain-neighborhood-discussion-board-in-bakersfield-tomorrow]

Elizabeth Warren’s marketing campaign crew is generating a quit in Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Campaign Plan Analyst Alexandra Wilcox will participate in a neighborhood forum in Bakersfield to examine presidential applicant Warren’s options with customers of the Latinx neighborhood and listen to about the best concerns they care about.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. at United Steelworkers, 607 19th St. The prevent is component of Warren’s California Latino Local community Engagement Tour.

The forum is currently being held just a person working day in advance of President Donald Trump is envisioned to visit Bakersfield to converse to customers of the neighborhood farming local community about h2o challenges.