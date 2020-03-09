Elizabeth Warren’s message for women, and coronavirus outside Trump’s invincible castle

Kevin Siers | Observer Opinion

In today’s featured cartoon, Kevin Siers comments on Elizabeth Warren’s exit from the Democratic presidential race in the US in the week of International Women’s Day, turning her into a powerful symbol for the women’s movement.

Dave Brown | Independent

Dave Brown depicts UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson making the coronavirus an excuse for all the things going awry — from airline Flybe shutting down to Brexit and even job scarcity.

Andy Davey | Evening Standard

In another coronavirus-themed cartoon, Andy Davey depicts the “grave differences” between European Union negotiator Michel Barnier and UK PM Johnson in their trade talks. ‘Entente cordiale’ literally means warm understanding, and refers to the 1904 peace agreements between England and France.

Adam Zyglis | The Buffalo News

US President Donald Trump is feeling invincible after having survived the impeachment proceedings and the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. But the little coronavirus might change that, according to Adam Zyglis.

Carlos Latuff | Twitter

As Trump meets his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, Carlos Latuff doesn’t have any doubts about who’s got the upper hand.

