Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother, War Vet Dead from Coronavirus

Elizabeth WarrenThe 86-year-old brother died a few weeks after contracting COVID-19.

Don Reed Herring – a 20-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran serving nearly 6 years in Vietnam – died Tuesday night in Norman, Oklahoma. The former presidential candidate pushed for military credentials with the big bro saying, “He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his military career, including five and a half years and fighting the Vietnam.

Don – the eldest of Elizabeth’s 3 siblings – was reportedly tested positive for coronavirus about 3 weeks ago. She was moved to intensive care on April 15 and died 6 days later.

Warren is no stranger to expressing his frustration with President TrumpThe pandemic response … but while criticizing Trump, he has yet to say his own family is directly affected by the rapidly spreading deadly virus.

Warren told The Boston Globe, “I’m grateful for the nurses and other front line staff who took care of my brother, but it’s hard to know that no family is holding his hand or holding his hand. as “I love you ‘one more time. And now there is no funeral for those we love to be near each other. I will miss my brother. “

Elizabeth always raised Don, and her brother David, during his presidential campaign … touting they were the Republicans who approved him.

Don was diagnosed with cancer many years ago but was treated. He is survived by his wife and 2 sons.

RIP