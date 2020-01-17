Elizabeth Warren’s self-righteous gift to her party – a divisive, lengthy primary fight – Boston Herald

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s carefully orchestrated attack on rival Bernie Sanders could cost Democrats months of precious time and energy to unite the party for the upcoming war against President Trump.

Liberal Democrats are now panicking for fear of a lengthy nomination battle in which Sanders’ dedicated followers will be stuck against Warren’s supporters – a fight that Joe Biden could nominate or lead to the kind of bitter feud that hurt the party in 2016 did.

And you can usually blame Warren for that.

Warren’s post-debate Bob Dole moment (“Stop lying about my record!”) In which she accused Sanders of calling her a liar on national TV, it was clearly focused on extending their dispute and encouraging her supporters.

The Massachusetts democrat was certain that the microphones and cameras would pick up the exchange and emphasize her refusal to shake his hand, and the ever-orerious Sanders fell straight into the trap, looking as if he were the one who harbored resentment.

What a classic setup. The only surprise is that she had not already printed the campaign t-shirts with the words: “I believe her!”

The cult-like supporter of the Vermont socialist will never forgive Warren and the compliant media if the dust costs him the nomination.

Even if Sanders survives, his image – especially among female voters – can get a damaging blow.

Excellent. One of the most important candidates for the Democrats is now a sexist and the other is a groper.

It is ironic that Biden – the one accused of being trapped in the 1970s and overly useful – would benefit from a controversy over Sanders who allegedly made a sexist comment.

But if the fraying liberal factions are unable to come together, then it may be the moderate Biden or even former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg who ends with the nomination.

If Iowa and New Hampshire do not settle the dispute – and it is quite possible that Sanders would win one and Warren the other – then assures that the progressive break could drag on until Super Tuesday and the rest of the primaries.

Even if Sanders lose Iowa and New Hampshire, it is almost certain that the well-funded Bernie campaign can go on to the bitter end and deny Warren or anyone else a quick victory. And Bernie has a lot of ammunition – namely Warren’s character attack – to keep him motivated.

But the big winner could be Trump.

Dems needs women who come into force on election day and if Sanders is the candidate, he will forever be affected by the indictment “A woman can never be elected president.”

Thank you, Liz!