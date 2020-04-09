Elizabeth’s More Serious Sister Mary Takes Care In ‘Other Sisters Bennet’: NPR

You may recall that Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice follows Elizabeth Bennet and her four sisters – and their efforts to marry well.

Spoiler alert: Elizabeth does not get married – she downloads the lovely and beautiful Mr. Darcy and then lives happily ever after.

But what about Mary, the bookworm, the serious, the simplest of sisters? Have you ever wondered what happened to her? Well, so did Janice Hadlow. She made Mary the star of her first novel, The Other Bennet Sister.

Highlights

About what made her want to write about Mary

I have been reading Pride and Prejudice on and off since I was about 15, which is quite a long time now. And I think, like everyone else, when I read it, it’s Elizabeth – it’s Lizzy – that dazzles you. You can’t take your eyes off it. She is an extraordinary heroine. Austen, herself, calls for bright, sparkling light. And that’s absolutely fine. We all love Lizzy and possibly most of us would like to be Lizzy. …

I suppose it was only two years ago when I began to notice on the edges this rather sad, rather concerned, rather Nenu and Nenu character, apparently, a Mary character. At first, she’s there, I think, to make everyone else look better. But when she really begins to notice her suffering it is difficult, I think, to have no sympathy for her. …

I didn’t want to pretend that, in fact, it was a hidden beauty. There was never a moment in my book where [there is a revelation like] “But why, Miss Bennett, you are so beautiful.” You know, she I think is a perfectly ordinary looking woman in a beauty family. And I think it’s very tough.

I think that’s the starting point for Mary, is to understand how she became who she is. But I think what I tried to do after that is to put her on the journey that, in fact, every Jane Austen heroine wants to continue. And this is it: Every Jane Austen heroine wants to discover who she really is. She goes on a journey, if you will, of self-understanding. And it is only when she truly understands who she is that she is actually ready to decide who is the right man for her, who is the right partner in her life. So I tried to put Mary on that same trip.

Going back to a more traditional time period

I think for me, one of the moments was to realize that when she goes to London – she goes to see her uncle and her aunt, the Gardeners – and when she does, that’s the point where her transformation begins. Because once you get to London, once you get to a city, you no longer have to be who you are in the last year. What gives you urban life is the opportunity to take care of yourself and turn yourself into someone else. You are no more limited than anyone has thought of you for the first 20 years of your life. And I think that’s a pretty modern sensation. I think it’s something we can all identify with. I think finding happiness is a universal desire to transcend period and time. I think we all want that even 250 years after Austen was writing.

How long have you been thinking about writing a novel

Forever. I mean, I don’t think if I had – when I was much younger and before I had a television career – I don’t think I would have had the courage to do it because I feel like it’s a great thing to say “Here’s my imagination. Please enjoy it.” That feels like a great request. I got to work with creative people, I understand, I think, how we came up with ideas, looking at how people managed to recommend, you know, I’ve been thinking about this for about 15 years now.

And I learned a lot from working with people in drama or other forms of television that actually showed how to tell a story – because I think storytelling is ultimately what brings people to books, wherever they are. be established, no matter what genre They are entering. I think, in the end, learning how to keep people involved is the most important thing. And I learned a lot from this by seeing absolutely brilliant people do it. So it gave me a little experience, and I also think it gave me the sense [that] now is the time to do it – now or never, really – to have some braveness and give it a go.