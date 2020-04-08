Elk Grove Township postpones conference, open up dwelling dates

Elk Grove Township postponed its yearly town meeting and two open up houses at its new headquarters due to the extension of the state’s remain-at-house buy.

The town assembly was scheduled for April 14, while the two open homes to tour the new offices at 600 Landmeier Street in Elk Grove Village ended up established for April 16 and April 18. Those functions will be rescheduled for dates not nevertheless decided.

















































“These are surely unparalleled times and the township is accomplishing all it can to manage providers and support our citizens, amid the governor’s buy,” Elk Grove Township Supervisor Mike Sweeney reported in a information release. “We are on the lookout forward to rescheduling these gatherings and persuade our citizens to attend the yearly city meeting, as perfectly as just one of our open homes, to introduce them to our new locale.”

The township finished its transfer to the Landmeier Road constructing — the outdated Elk Grove Village general public operates making — very last 7 days. It represents the completion of a long-planned consolidation of three township attributes, such as the old township corridor at 2400 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.















































