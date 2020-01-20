Ella Eyre Announces O2 Forum Kentish Town Tour On UK Tour – How To Get Tickets

Ella Eyre has announced the details of a UK tour for 2020.
The singer will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 2.
He should support an upcoming EP or a full album after the release of his new single ‘New Me’.
It was his first under his new contract with Island Records and worked on new music at Geejam studios in Jamaica, previously used by artists like Drake and Rihanna.
She has worked with Banx & Ranx, Shakka, Kiana Lede and Yxng Bane on new material which should be released this year.
Fans will also hear some of his biggest hits, including number one single “Waiting All Night”, “Answerphone”, “Came Here For Love”, “Together” and “Come Back”.
His first album “ Feline ”, released in 2015, reached the top 5 of the British album charts, has since been certified gold and has won two MOBO Awards.
His next tour will go to Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol.
How to get tickets
They are on general sale at 9 a.m. on Friday January 24 via Ticketmaster here.
Tour dates
May 27 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow
May 28 – Newcastle Uni, Newcastle
May 30 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
May 31 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
June 2 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
June 3 – O2 Academy, Bristol
