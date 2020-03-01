Ella Jay Basco Releases ‘Clouds’ Music Movie – Check out Now!

Ella Jay Basco has shared her new audio video for her music “Clouds“!

The 13-yr-old Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey actress’ track is highlighted on her Center School EP.

In the description of the video clip, Ella shared the this means guiding “Clouds”.

“I wrote all the lyrics to this track and each line means one thing to me. I seriously uncovered how I was sensation at this exclusive and distinctive time in my lifestyle,” she wrote. “I’m forged as this awesome DC superhero and everybody has their anticipations of what CASSANDRA CAIN is. ‘I’m meant to seem like her. What am I intended to do?’”

“And on line, concealed powering a keyboard, in the comfort of your individual property its simple to pass judgement and criticize. But no a person is harsher on me than I am on myself,” Ella ongoing. “Self-insecurities and getting a teenager! What the heck!? That person staring back at you in the mirror… that human being, which is the a person that demands to look at you with Love. But sometimes… you do not normally get what you want. We are our worst enemies often. And I dislike that. This song is just me, remaining genuine with myself…. no make any difference what is within.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iXOepemZ4SI" width="500"></noscript> Ella Jay Basco – ‘Clouds’