Ella Jay Basco reveals her work with most women on her first film “Birds of Prey” | Ella Jay Basco

Ella Jay Basco is a star of Birds of prey!

In a new interview, the 13-year-old newcomer talked about being in a film with mostly women and having an Asian director.

“It’s such an honor and I really think it should have happened sooner, but honestly, I couldn’t be happier to be part of it,” Ella said to HypeBae. “As a teenager, I am truly aware that I am part of something bigger than myself.”

“The great thing about the whole experience is that I have nothing else to compare, since it’s my first film,” she continued. “I am really lucky that not only the majority of my female co-stars, but the director was also a woman who looks like me – she is Asian. All the experience has shown me that women can be bosses and that their stories are important too. “

Ella also opened to the cast and the team.

“Work with Margot, Married, Jurnee and Rosie was a great learning experience. They are all models in one way or another and made me feel very welcome on set, “she said. “I was so inspired by looking at their work ethic and how there was no ego. I was fortunate to bond with all of them and even Cathy [Yan] director. They are all like big sisters to me now and I would love to work with them again. “

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB