Elle Fanning is Catherine The Great in Hulu’s “The Great” teaser – Watch it here! | Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult

Elle fanning shares a big laugh with a co-star Nicholas Hoult during their panel at the Winter TCA Tour 2020 on Friday afternoon (January 17) in Pasadena, California.

The two actors were joined at the annual press event by the producer Marian Macgowan and showrunner Tony McNamara as they discussed their new Hulu series, Great.

“We are proud not to be historically accurate, so there is room to experiment”, She said at the event how the series exudes historical precision.

She added, “You can look at so many of someone’s oil paintings, but they probably didn’t even look at it that way. So it doesn’t help me as much as the script does to capture the character Tony created, his essence and his background. “

Discover the first preview of the show below, in preview on May 15!

For information: She wore a Ralph Lauren look.

