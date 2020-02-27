Elle Fanning Presents Outdated Hollywood Glamour At ‘The Roadways Not Taken’ Berlinale Premiere

By
David Keith
-
elle-fanning-presents-outdated-hollywood-glamour-at-‘the-roadways-not-taken’-berlinale-premiere

Elle Fanning Gives Old Hollywood Glamour At 'The Roads Not Taken' Berlinale Premiere

Elle Fanning exhibits off the sparkly beret in hair while hitting the crimson carpet at the 2020 Berlin Global Movie Festival on Wednesday (February 26) in Berlin, Germany.

The 21-12 months-previous actress attended the premiere of her movie The Roadways Not Taken, exactly where she posed for pictures with co-stars Javier Bardem and Salma Hayek Pinault, and director Sally Potter.

Images: Check out out the hottest photos of Elle Fanning

Earlier in the working day, Elle stepped out in a floral range for the photograph phone for the approaching film.

FYI: Elle is carrying a personalized Armani Privé black silk velvet strapless robe accented by a total satin skirt and satin bow at the midsection, together with Beladora jewellery.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB