Elle Fanning Unveils New Movie “All The Bright Places” | Elle Fanning, Magazine

Elle fanning laughs in this nice shot from her cover story of Marie Claire for February 2020.

The 21-year-old actress talks about her new film, All The Bright Places. Check this:

On the importance of his next film, All the Bright Places: “Depression and mental illness in young people is so real, and it’s something people don’t want to talk about and want to avoid. It has to be there so people can see it, get help, don’t keep it hidden. “

On how it relates to All the Bright Places: “At that age, I was experiencing first love and, like, relationships and how it affects your life. It never goes away for people. This first love is so intense and sets up so many things in your life. And also, don’t overdo it, but it was also … not the best … It was a kind of tumultuous relationship. “

On her love for vintage clothes: “Some people are repelled by the smell of vintage clothes, but I love it. I think it’s because I’m a very nostalgic person and I dream a lot. I feel like I may have been born in the wrong time – those old movies, Grace Kelly, so beautiful. “

All the Bright Places was released on February 28 on Netflix.

Find out more about her interview with MarieClaire.com.

