elle-fanning-wears-fresh-off-the-runway-gown-to-‘the-streets-not-taken’-photograph-get-in-touch-with-in-berlin

Elle Fanning shows off her smile when attending the image connect with for her motion picture The Roads Not Taken held at the Grand Hyatt Resort on Wednesday (February 26) in Berlin, Germany.

The 21-calendar year-aged actress will be premiering the film at the 2020 Berlinale International Film Festival.

The Streets Not Taken follows a working day in the daily life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Fanning), as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, foremost Molly to wrestle with her personal route as she considers her potential.

Previously in the week, Elle premiered her new Netflix film All The Vibrant Locations in Hollywood right before hopping on a airplane to Berlin.

FYI: Elle is sporting a floral FW20 Rodarte costume.