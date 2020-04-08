Ellen DeGeneres Backfires Comparing Sick Social to Prison

One from Ellen DeGeneres‘The excitement of the latest social jokes is not good for the audience.

Three weeks after hanging out on The Ellen DeGeneres Show amid a coronavirus pandemic, the 62-year-old comedienne continues her talk-show series Monday from the living room of a wife and wife. Portia De Rossia multi-million dollar California home.

“One thing I learned from the quarantine is that people like this are in prison, whatever that is,” he said. “Mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone here is gay, the joke I have, I feel bad for the kids at home, all the college students, all the parents. Many people but I think many people out there need words of encouragement, and that’s what I want to do, I want to spread the light where there is shade. “

While the online response to his comments seemed positive, his humor and sarcasm were what he received from some viewers.

‘It’s like being in jail’ …… how full of yourself do you have to think sitting in your ass at your house somehow anything like jail? “One person asked on YouTube” I think someone needs a bloody reality check. “

“He’s in a great prison,” another YouTube user wrote. “Where he woke up to a newly made latte, sitting in a beautiful sunset and crying because he couldn’t go.”

“What $ 27 million jail do you have,” wrote the third person.

“I live in 740sqf and it doesn’t feel like prison to me,” said another YouTube user. “Because I always have something creative to do, he, like many others, is useless.”

Ellen has not yet responded to the negative statement, which has also been made by people on Twitter.

“Unless your ‘dungeon’ is a warm house, with access to soap, hot food, and you will not encounter deadly viruses as you are trapped in 6×8 concrete cells with people who could potentially infect you with # Covid19,” tweeted @BreatheNewWinds user . “What a sad thing to touch and what it is right to say, Ellen.”

“Ellen will never know half of what she is going through in jail & living under cruel circumstances,” tweeted user @HoodSocialism. “Ellen is one of the worst & her level of neoliberalism is dangerous.”

Throughout her short life, Ellen has entertained her fans with her home video showing her boredom at home — she plays with the idea of ​​solving a great puzzle, for example — and, to the delight of many, a phone call with a celebrity Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend and Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake.

Ellen also offers words of comfort and uses her star power and platform to encourage people to continue social practices to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“I hope you like what we did with the show,” he said when aired on Wednesday. “I hope to get your thoughts on what happened, I want to say that we know this is a very serious situation that we are all facing, so if anyone in the hospital, I send you love. We think about you And we all do our part, we stay home, make sure no one is sick. “

Watch NBC Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest information on coronavirus pandemics and for tips on how to prevent COVID-19 transmission, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.